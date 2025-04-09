11 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have dragged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the Supreme Court

The PDP governors are challenging the suspension of Governor Sim Fubara, his deputy, and members of the Rivers state house of assembly

The governors are also challenging President Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency rule in Rivers State

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 11 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have filed a suit at the Supreme Court to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s suspension of Governor Sim Fubara, his deputy, and members of the Rivers state house of assembly.

The PDP governors are also challenging the declaration of a six-month state of emergency in Rivers State.

As reported by The Punch, the PDP governors filed the suit before the apex court on Tuesday, April 9, 2025.

The Director of Information and Public Relations of the Supreme Court, Dr Festus Akande, confirmed the development.

The governors, in the suit marked SC/CV/329/2025, predicated the summon on eight grounds.

The plaintiffs in the suit are –

Adamawa state

Akwa Ibom state

Bayelsa state

Bauchi state

Delta state

Enugu state

Osun state

Oyo state

Plateau state

Taraba state

Zamfara state

The PDP governors urged the Supreme Court to challenge the suspension, the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers state, and the appointment of the sole administrator before the apex court in the country.

Meanwhile, the respondents in the suit are to, within 14 days after the service of the summons on them, inclusive of the day of such service, cause an appearance to be entered for them.

