Chelsea are keen on signing former Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso as a manager after the end of the 2025/26 Premier League season

Alonso's arrival could land the reigning FIFA Club World Champions four Galacticos stars next season

The former Spain international has already praised one of Real Madrid's players during his brief stint with the European powerhouse

Chelsea are reportedly interested in appointing Xabi Alonso as their new head coach following the departure of Liam Rosenior last month.

The Blues have already held talks with the former Real Madrid coach, although the club are still monitoring other managerial options including Andoni Iraola and Marco Silva.

The West London club are reportedly waiting until the end of the season before making a decision on interim boss Callum McFarlane.

Four Real Madrid stars are ready to join potential Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso at Stamford Bridge next season. Photo by: Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Four Real Madrid stars Chelsea could target

1) David Alaba

The Austrian defender is expected to become a free agent in June and could be available without a transfer fee.

The 33-year-old has struggled with recurring injuries in recent seasons but could still add valuable experience to Chelsea’s defence if he regains full fitness.

Since the departure of Thiago Silva in 2024, Chelsea’s backline has looked unstable, with Alaba viewed as a possible solution.

2) Aurelien Tchouameni

The France international has reportedly fallen out with sections of the Real Madrid hierarchy following an alleged altercation with club captain Federico Valverde.

The 26-year-old was reportedly fined €500,000 (£434,000) for bringing the club into disrepute ahead of El Clasico against Barcelona.

Aurelien Tchouameni is among the four players ready to join Xabi Alonso at Chelsea next season. Photo by: Eric Alonso.

Source: Getty Images

Tchouameni enjoyed regular playing time under Alonso and current coach Alvaro Arbeloa, making him a potential bargain option for Chelsea this summer, per Football London.

The midfielder had previously been linked with Chelsea before the arrivals of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Andrey Santos, per Chelsea Chronicles.

3) Arda Guler

The Turkish youngster is admired by Xabi Alonso, who could attempt to reunite with him at Stamford Bridge if appointed Chelsea manager.

Alonso reportedly gave Güler a prominent role after arriving from Bayer Leverkusen, using him both as a central midfielder and winger.

Chelsea’s recruitment strategy has focused heavily on young talent in recent years, with Cole Palmer viewed as a successful example. The Fenerbahce stands a chance of breaking through if he lands at Stamford Bridge.

4) Gonzalo Garcia

Real Madrid could allow the Spanish striker to leave due to limited opportunities behind Kylian Mbappe.

García scored the first goal of Alonso’s era at Real Madrid during last year’s FIFA Club World Cup.

The 22-year-old has registered six goals and three assists in 36 appearances across all competitions, although only 13 of those matches were starts.

Chelsea could benefit from giving the young striker more playing time if he decides to leave Madrid this summer.

Chelsea contact Andoni Iraola

Legit.ng previously reported that Chelsea contacted Andoni Iraola as a potential replacement following the sacking of Liam Rosenior after four months.

The Spanish manager has confirmed that he would leave AFC Bournemouth at the end of the season, and Chelsea reached out to know his plans.

Source: Legit.ng