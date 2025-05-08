President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated Madam Usoro Offiong Akpabio, a prominent politician and strategist from Akwa Ibom state, as the MD of the newly-established South South Development Commission (SSDC)

The President’s request for confirmation of the appointments on Thursday, May 8, was contained in a letter addressed to the Senate and read during the plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio

Also nominated as an appointee in the SSDC is former deputy speaker of the house of representatives, Chibudom Nwuche, from Rivers state, who will serve as chairman of the commission

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has communicated the Senate seeking confirmation of a total of 55 appointees for the South West, North Central, and South South Development Commissions.

As reported on Thursday, May 8, by NTA News, listed as appointees are 19 individuals for the North Central Development Commission, with Cosmas Akiyir as chairman and Cyril Yeltsin as managing director (MD).

The South West Development Commission (SWDC) has 18 appointees listing Senator Olubunmi Adetunbi and Charles Akinola as chairman and MD, in that order.

In the same vein, 18 people are appointed to the South South Development Commission (SSDC) with Chibudom Nwuche as chairman and Usoro Offiong Akpabio as the MD.

The nominees will be screened by respective committees before their confirmation in Abuja.

Legit.ng recalls that in March, President Tinubu signed the SWDC bill and SSDC bill into law.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this during plenary at the time.

With President Tinubu’s assent to the two bills, all six geo-political zones now have dedicated development commissions.

The established regional commissions are tasked with enhancing infrastructure, economic growth, and social welfare within their respective regions.

The SWDC Bill was passed by the Senate in September 2024 with majority support before being transmitted to the house of representatives for concurrence. It was sponsored by Ogun East Senator, Gbenga Daniel.

Similarly, the SSDC Bill was passed in October 2024 and forwarded to the House of Representatives. The bill was sponsored by Cross-River South Senator, Asuquo Ekpenyong.

These new commissions join the North-west Development Commission (NWDC) and the South-east Development Commission (SEDC), both of which were signed into law by President Tinubu in July 2024. Their respective boards have since been constituted and confirmed by the Senate.

