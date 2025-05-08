The factional president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Atiku Abubakar Isah, has apologised to Seyi Tinubu

Isah said his allegations against Seyi Tinubu were based on the picture the NANS president, Ladoja Olusola painted Tinubu's son

He alleged that Ladoja told him Seyi was doing everything to ensure he was not alive to serve his tenure as NANS president

FCT, Abuja - The factional president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Atiku Abubakar Isah, has made a U-turn over the series of allegations against President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu.

Isah described the allegations against Seyi Tinubu as untrue and instigated.

He clarified that the claim that Seyi Tinubu and the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, offered him N100 million bribe to promote the president was instigated.

Isah made this known in a statement - “Setting the Records Straight/Public Apology to Seyi Tinubu.”

The factional NANS leader issued the statement via his Facebook page on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

He alleged that the NANS President, Olusola Ladoja, influenced his earlier allegation of N100 million bribe offer, abduction, assault, and forced recantation against Tinubu’s son.

“It has become clear that the offer of N100,000,000, which was alleged was made to me to support President Tinubu, was clearly untrue, as Ladoja Olusola, who was desperate to get me out of my legitimate position as the duly elected President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, fed me lies and half-truths for the sole purpose of achieving his selfish agenda of taking over the reins of the student body through the back doors.”

He also claimed Ladoja warned him in private that Seyi Tinubu could kill him and order the police to bury the case.

Isah added that other allegations include the mobilisation of thugs by Tinubu’s son to disrupt his inauguration.

“I made these claims owing to the picture of Seyi Tinubu painted to me by Ladoja Olusola, who swore to me that Seyi was doing everything to ensure I am not alive to serve my tenure as NANS president.

“In fact, I later found out that Mr Seyi was nowhere near the venue.”

