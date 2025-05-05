Belusochukwu Enwere, YOWICAN's national chairman, has refuted claims linking Seyi Tinubu to the alleged kidnapping of student leader Atiku Isah

The allegations stem from a disputed NANS convention in Abuja, where Isah accused Tinubu of orchestrating violence to sway the outcome in favour of Olushola Oladoja

Enwere described the accusations as baseless, demanded an apology from Isah, and urged security agencies to intervene

Abuja, FCT - Belusochukwu Enwere, the national chairman of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), has dismissed allegations linking Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, to the alleged kidnapping of a student union leader, Atiku Isah.

The controversy follows a recent convention of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) held in Abuja, where accusations emerged that Seyi Tinubu orchestrated violence to influence the election outcome.

YOWICAN leader Belusochukwu Enwere condemned the allegations against Seyi Tinubu. Photo credits: Belusochukwu Enwere, Seyi Tinubu.

The incident reportedly involved the emergence of Comrade Olushola Oladoja as the factional president of NANS. This development was allegedly contested by Isah, who did not participate in the vote but went on to declare himself president.

Isah subsequently accused Seyi Tinubu of sponsoring violence during the convention; claims that Tinubu and his associates have since denied.

Allegations ‘baseless and damaging’ - Enwere

In a statement issued on Sunday, May 5, Enwere condemned the allegations against Seyi Tinubu, describing them as “baseless and damaging.” He warned that such accusations threaten to undermine the government’s efforts in tackling insecurity across the country.

“These kinds of false allegations not only tarnish reputations but also work against the collective fight to restore peace and security in Nigeria,” Enwere said.

Enwere calls for apology and security action

The YOWICAN chairman demanded an unreserved apology from Atiku Isah to Seyi Tinubu, stressing that the President’s son has consistently demonstrated respect for the rule of law.

"It is widely known that Seyi Tinubu, despite being the son of the President, is a law-abiding citizen,” Enwere said. “It is therefore unacceptable to link him with criminal activities without credible evidence.”

He also urged security agencies to take action against Isah over what he described as “unwarranted and malicious” allegations.

Enwere appeals for constructive engagement

Enwere further called on political actors and student leaders to embrace dialogue and avoid spreading misinformation that could destabilise the country.

"At a time when the government is making concerted efforts to combat insecurity, it is disheartening to see individuals propagate falsehoods for political gain. We must unite to support initiatives aimed at restoring peace and stability," he added.

Peter Obi reacts

Meanwhile, Peter Obi, on Sunday, May 4, said the accusations surrounding the alleged abduction of a prominent youth leader raised critical questions about the independence of student leadership in Nigeria as well as "the subtle erosion of young voices in our democracy".

During a press conference on Wednesday, April 30, Isah alleged that Seyi, son of President Bola Tinubu, and the minister of youth development, Ayodele Olawande, offered him a N100 million bribe in Lagos to promote the president.

Reacting to the allegations, Obi bemoaned the alleged oppression, warning that 'whether through force, patronage, or intimidation, it is a dangerous path that we must not normalise' in Nigeria.

