Nasir El-Rufai has called on security and human rights agencies to thoroughly investigate allegations that Seyi Tinubu led an attack against NANS President Atiku Abubakar Isah

Isah accused Seyi Tinubu of storming the NANS inauguration venue with armed men and allegedly threatening his life

Seyi Tinubu has since denied the allegations, describing them as defamatory and false, while his camp considered possible legal action

The immediate pat governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has reacted as Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, denied allegations by NANS President Comrade Atiku Abubakar Isah that he led armed men to disrupt the student body’s inauguration and threatened his life.

El-Rufai in a post shared on his X page on Thursday, May 1, urged relevant authorities to take action into the alleged brutal attack.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Isah had claimed in an interview with SaharaReporters that Tinubu led armed individuals to The Wells Carlton Hotel in Asokoro, Abuja, during the NANS inauguration ceremony, locked down the premises, and even positioned himself outside Isah’s hotel room with the intent to kill.

Reacting, Seyi Tinubu described the claims as false and defamatory, stating there was no truth to the report

Sources at the event and the hotel confirmed no security breach, while Seyi Tinubu’s camp hinted at possible legal action if the defamation continues.

Alleged attack on NANS president: El-Rufai demands probe

Reacting, El-Rufai urged security agencies to thoroughly investigate the allegations that Seyi Tinubu led the attack against NANS President Atiku Abubakar Isah.

He tagged international media stations and tweeted:

"What is going on here? Is there a denial by the named culpirits or any response from law enforcement agencies or inquiries by the human rights organizations? We must ask questions, and demand answers and action!! #JusticeforNANSPresident."

"@elrufai @AmnestyNigeria @hrw @NhrcNigeria @PoliceNG @NGRPresident @cnni @BBCAfrica."

Nigerians react to the alleged attack on NANS president

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on El-Rufai's page on X below;

@Choji_ES tweeted:

"I've never seen a NANS President speaks so boldly and fearlessly like this one."

@theboyisgreat tweeted:

"El rufai, why are you demarketing our country by tagging extending TV stations."

@DanielOrlu tweeted:

"What a sad time to be in opposition! I feel your pain."

@Ubaidullahkaura tweeted:

"I feel your pain emergency activist. May we have peaceful Nigeria."

@MrOgbuanu tweeted:

"@SegunShowunmi will soon accuse Mallam of de-marketing Nigeria, even though, son of the area boy in Aso Rock is behaving worse than Orile tout!

@bosunoyeleke tweeted:

"Seyi Tinubu shame on you, shame on you!!!

