FCT, Abuja - In a strong defence of Seyi Tinubu, Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, a governance advocate and policy analyst based in Abuja, has dismissed claims linking President Bola Tinubu's son to an alleged assassination plot against a factional leader of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

Atoyebi labelled the accusations as "fabricated lies" and urged the public to focus on more pressing issues rather than baseless allegations.

Philanthropy over politics

Atoyebi, who has long championed good governance, emphasised Seyi Tinubu's consistent philanthropic efforts in her recent opinion piece published on May 5.

She highlighted his recent donation of N500 million to flood victims in Maiduguri, pointing to his commitment to social causes rather than engaging in political drama or violence.

“Despite being the son of the president, Seyi doesn’t fit the stereotype of someone who might use their position for personal gain. His focus has always been on meaningful contributions to Nigeria, especially the youth," Atoyebi wrote.

Explosive allegations by NANS factional leader

The controversy erupted after Comrade Isa Atiku Abubakar, self-declared factional president of NANS, posted images of bruises on social media.

Abubakar claimed he was attacked, kidnapped, and offered a bribe to step down. He later linked these alleged incidents to Seyi Tinubu.

In response, Atoyebi called the accusations "laughable," asserting that they lacked credibility.

“It’s quite laughable to see some of the things flying around online. They don’t make sense by any standard… This looks like a badly planned attempt to tarnish someone’s name," she remarked.

NANS Election Process and New Leadership

Atoyebi also defended the legitimacy of the recent NANS leadership transition. She confirmed that the election process was transparent, with governors, ministers, and respected public figures in attendance.

“The election was conclusive. The process was public. Elected officials were sworn in… governors, ministers, and respected personalities were present,” she stated.

The new NANS President, Comrade Olushola Oladoja from the University of Jos, was sworn in alongside 18 other executives. Atoyebi warned that the false narratives circulating online could undermine the newly elected leadership's credibility.

Unity and Progress for Nigerian Students

Atoyebi expressed concern over the divisive nature of the current discourse, urging Nigerians to allow the new NANS executives to focus on their mandate.

“It is common for those who didn’t win to form their groups and challenge the results. But we must ask: is this another attempt to create chaos or push personal agendas?” she asked.

She emphasised the importance of safeguarding the integrity of student representation in Nigeria, stating that “the youth are both the present and future of Nigeria. If we allow these distractions to continue, how can we focus on what truly matters?”

Seyi Tinubu denies involvement in NANS crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the controversy surrounding the leadership of NANS took a twist on Friday, May 2, as Seyi Tinubu denied allegations linking him to the internal crisis rocking the association. x

In a statement posted via his Instagram account, Seyi refuted the accusations made by Atiku Isah, who claimed to be the NANS President, describing them as false and defamatory.

