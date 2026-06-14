Samsung's Galaxy M53 5G loses software support as of June 2026, halting future updates

The phone exceeded upgrade expectations, receiving four major Android updates during its lifespan

Users are advised to keep apps updated and consider newer models for long-term security and support

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Samsung has updated its software support list for June 2026, and one popular Galaxy smartphone has officially reached the end of the road.

The company quietly removed the Galaxy M53 5G from its software support chart, meaning the device will no longer receive security patches or future system improvements.

Several Samsung Galaxy phones stop getting software updates Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

While every other Samsung device on the May 2026 list retained support, the M53 5G became the latest casualty in Samsung’s regular update cycle.

For users still holding onto the phone or buyers considering a secondhand device, this change carries important implications.

Galaxy M53 5G officially loses software support

Samsung removed the Galaxy M53 5G from its quarterly security update schedule in June 2026.

The phone had previously appeared alongside newer M-series devices such as the Galaxy M54 5G, M55 5G, M55S 5G, and M56 5G. Following Samsung’s latest update, the M53 5G disappeared entirely from the list.

According to reports, the final firmware released for the device was version M536BXXSFGZE2, which included the May 2026 security patch. That update rolled out on May 28, 2026, and is now expected to be the phone’s last official software release.

A mid-range phone that outlived expectations

Samsung launched the Galaxy M53 5G in April 2022 with Android 12 and One UI 4.1.

At launch, Samsung promised two years of Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates. However, the company ended up exceeding expectations by delivering four major Android upgrades throughout the phone’s lifespan.

The Galaxy M53 5G received:

Android 13 with One UI 5

Android 14 with One UI 6

Android 15 with One UI 7

Android 16 with One UI 8.0

Android 16, released in October 2025, became the device’s final major operating system upgrade.

Although some Samsung users expected the phone to receive One UI 8.5, based on Android 16 QPR2, Samsung ultimately excluded the M53 5G from the rollout.

What happens when Phones Lose software support?

Losing software support does not suddenly make a phone unusable.

The Galaxy M53 5G will still make calls, connect to Wi-Fi, run apps, and perform everyday tasks normally. However, the biggest concern is security.

Without updates, newly discovered vulnerabilities will remain unpatched. Samsung’s June 2026 security patch alone reportedly fixed 45 security issues, including several classified as critical or high-risk vulnerabilities.

Over time, unsupported phones may also begin experiencing:

Reduced compatibility with banking and payment apps

Security warnings from Samsung Knox or Secure Folder

Increased exposure to malware or cyber threats

Slower long-term app optimization

Google Play Services and Play Protect updates will continue for some time, offering limited protection even after Samsung’s support ends.

Samsung phones still getting updates in 2026

Samsung continues to support dozens of Galaxy devices through monthly and quarterly update schedules.

Phones receiving monthly updates

Samsung’s flagship lineup remains on monthly security support, including:

Galaxy S26, S25, S24, and S23 series

Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip foldables

Galaxy A54, A55, A56, and A57 models

Enterprise and rugged devices such as XCover and Tab Active series

Phones receiving quarterly updates

Several older flagships and mid-range devices still receive updates every three months, including:

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy A-series models from A04 through A37

Galaxy M-series devices from M04 to M56, excluding the removed M53 5G

Galaxy tablets and Galaxy Watch wearables

Samsung also discontinued its biannual update tier in 2026, simplifying support into monthly and quarterly categories only.

How to check for software updates

Samsung users can manually check for updates in a few simple steps:

Open Settings Tap Software update Select Download and install

Samsung recommends updating over Wi-Fi with at least 60% battery life.

Users can also check Google Play system updates separately under: Settings > Security and Privacy > Updates > Google Play system update

Should Galaxy M53 5G Users Upgrade?

For now, the Galaxy M53 5G remains usable and relatively secure with its final May 2026 patch.

However, users are advised to:

Keep apps updated through the Google Play Store

Enable two-factor authentication

Avoid installing apps from unofficial sources

Watch for warnings from banking or work-related apps

Samsung releases the list of outdated Galaxy phones and ends software updates in June 2026. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributors

Source: Getty Images

Anyone shopping for a used Samsung phone may want to avoid recently retired models like the M53 5G.

Newer devices such as the Galaxy S23 series or current Galaxy A5x and A3x models will continue receiving software and security updates for several more years, making them safer long-term choices.

List of Samsung phones eligible for new updates

Legit.ng previously reported that the next big Android update, Android 17, should begin rolling out this summer, and Samsung, alongside Google Pixel phones starting from the Pixel 6 line, are expected to be some of the first Android phones to receive it.

However, not all Samsung phones will be eligible to receive the latest update, as only devices with long software support periods of three to seven years, depending on the device category, will qualify.

The Galaxy S26, released in late February 2026, is one of the devices that will receive the latest update and the next 7 Android OS updates.

Source: Legit.ng