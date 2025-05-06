Delta State House of Assembly Speaker, Emomotimi Guwor, and 21 lawmakers defected from the PDP to the APC, marking a significant shift in the state's political landscape

Guwor cited unresolved divisions within the PDP’s South South Zonal Executive and a worsening national crisis as key reasons for the mass defection

The defection strengthens the APC's position in the Delta State House of Assembly, further weakening the PDP's dominance in the region

Delta state - In a significant political development, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor, along with 21 other lawmakers, officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, May 5.

The announcement came during the plenary session, where Guwor revealed that he had received letters from all 21 members declaring their intention to leave the PDP.

Unanimous decision cited as reason for defection

Speaking during the plenary, Speaker Guwor explained that the decision to switch allegiance was a collective one.

He attributed the mass defection to unresolved divisions within the PDP’s South South Zonal Executive, as well as the escalating crisis within the national leadership of the party, Nation reported.

“With this development, the Delta State House of Assembly is now fully an APC House,” Guwor declared, marking a decisive shift in the state's political landscape.

Impact on Delta state politics

The defection of Guwor and the 21 lawmakers represents a major turning point in Delta state's politics, further diminishing the PDP's longstanding influence in the region.

This move follows earlier defections by key figures, including Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, further indicating the growing discontent within the PDP.

The shift in allegiance is expected to have significant repercussions on the power dynamics in Delta state, with the APC now holding a majority in the State House of Assembly.

