Former Delta state governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, who previously served on the platform of the PDP, has officially joined the ruling APC and has obtained his membership card

He was welcomed into the party by prominent stakeholders, including APC Delta South Women Leader Alero Tenumah and Ward 6 Chairman George Ino

His daughter, Orode Uduaghan, commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs in Delta state, has also obtained her APC card

Warri GRA, Delta state - Former governor of Delta state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, has formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Nation confirmed this development on Wednesday, May 7 and noted that Dr. Uduaghan received his APC membership card on Monday, May 5, at his residence in Warri GRA, marking his official entry into the party.

The medium reported that Dr. Uduaghan was welcomed by key party stakeholders, including the APC Delta South Women Leader, Alero Tenumah; Chairman of APC Abigborodo Ward 6, Mr. George Ino; and other leaders from both ward and local government levels.

Uduaghan expressed appreciation for the warm reception and pledged his commitment to working closely with the party to advance Delta State.

Uduaghan's daughter picks up APC membership card

In a show of growing support, his daughter and Delta state Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Community Support Services and Child Development, Ms. Orode Uduaghan, also picked up her APC membership card from the ward leadership.

Tenumah encouraged other new members to collect their APC cards and contribute actively to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and the M.O.R.E Agenda of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Delta gov, Okowa collapse PDP structure

Recall that the Governor of Delta state, Sheriff Oborevwori, and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, left the PDP two weeks ago to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also, on Tuesday, May 6, Legit.ng reported that Delta State House of Assembly Speaker, Emomotimi Guwor, and 21 lawmakers defected from the PDP to the APC, marking a significant shift in the state's political landscape.

