The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has shared the base annual permanent-rate salaries for some of its senior Australian Army ranks

A document found on the Australian Defence Force official website showed the salaries of a colonel, brigadier, major general and a lieutenant general

It is worthy of note that the Australian Defence Force senior officer salaries differ based on experience and pay points

The annual base salaries of high-ranking officers in the Australian Army have been made public by the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

The Australian Army is an integral part of the Australian Defence Force, and it is responsible for land-based military operations, national defence, and international peacekeeping missions.

The Australian Army has released the base annual salaries of some of its senior officer ranks. Stock image for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Ian Hitchcock

Source: Getty Images

In the Australian Army, the standard annual salaries for senior ranks range from A$186,934 (₦179.46 million) to over A$567,525 (₦545.12 million).

This is based on the Defence Force Remuneration Tribunal (DFRT) Determination under the Workplace Remuneration Arrangement.

The salaries of a colonel, brigadier, major general and lieutenant general were contained in the Australian Defence Force (ADF) Military Salary – Permanent Rates, which came into effect on November 5, 2025.

Below is a summarised version of the base annual salaries of the selected senior Australian Army ranks.

The Australian Army has made public the base annual earnings of some of its senior officers. Stock image for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Ian Hitchcock

Source: Getty Images

Australian Army colonel salary

A colonel in the Australian Army earns an annual base salary of A$266,198, which is approximately ₦255.68 million based on an exchange rate of A$1 to ₦960.50.

Australian Army brigadier salary

A brigadier receives an annual base salary ranging from A$282,677 (approximately ₦271.51 million) at the entry rate to A$290,217 (approximately ₦278.75 million) after the first pay increment.

Australian Army major general salary

A major general earns an annual base salary of A$316,619 (approximately ₦304.11 million) at the entry rate. After the first increment, the salary rises to A$332,277, which is approximately ₦319.15 million.

Australian Army Lieutenant general salary

A lieutenant general, the highest regularly held rank in the Australian Army, earns an annual base salary of A$478,781, which is approximately ₦459.88 million.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK military had released the updated salary for trainees before commissioning.

UK Army salary for teachers, chaplains, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK Army had published its salary for teachers, legal officers and chaplains.

The Royal Army Chaplains’ Department recruits both religious and non-religious personnel to serve as the military chaplain. According to the UK Army official website, chaplains are professionally qualified officers who deliver pastoral care, provide or facilitate spiritual support and give moral guidance to the whole force and their families irrespective of faith, world philosophy or status.

The annual starting salary for a chaplain in the British Army during training is £60,236 (which, when converted, is N109, 888,173 in naira). When the chaplain hopeful completes the basic trade training, their pay per annum minimum still stays the same, as it was during the training.

Source: Legit.ng