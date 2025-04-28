The wave of defection has hit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Jigawa state

Many PDP and NNPP supporters have dumped their parties and decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The decampees from PDP and NNPP were welcomed to the APC and explained the reason for defection to the ruling party

Jigawa state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have been hit by mass defection in Jigawa state as supporters decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors led by Idris Maikura, Unguwar Maina, Chirbun ward said APC is the best platform to achieve the development goals of Jigawa state.

Why PDP, NNPP supporters defect to APC?

“We have seen the good work being done by Governor Umar Namadi, and we believe that the APC is the best platform to achieve our development goals.

“We are confident that the APC will take Jigawa State to the next level, and we are excited to be part of it.”

As reported by The Punch, Governor Umar Namadi welcomed the defectors and expressed his delight at the growing support for the APC in Jigawa state.

The governor stated this while speaking during the 6th edition of the Government and Citizens Engagement programme held on Sunday at Buji local government area.

“We are happy to welcome our new members to the APC family.

“This defection is a testament to the good work we are doing in Jigawa State, and we will continue to work towards the development of our state.”

The governor assured the decampees of fairness, equity, and inclusivity within the party.

Governor Namadi promised to carry the new members along with others.

“Your voices will continue to be heard, respected, and valued.”

“We will ensure that everyone is treated equally and allowed to contribute to the party’s growth and development,”

