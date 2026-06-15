The United States and Iran have reached a historic peace deal, marking a turning point in regional stability

The agreement includes an immediate ceasefire and the reopening of the vital Strait of Hormuz

UN Secretary-General António Guterres praised regional countries for their constructive role in supporting the negotiations

On June 15, 2026, António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, announced on X that the United States and Iran had reached a landmark peace agreement.

The deal provides for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, marking a significant turning point in efforts to end hostilities.

US-Iran peace deal marks a turning point for regional stability. Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In his statement, Guterres said:

“I warmly congratulate the US & Iran for having reached a peace deal that provides for an immediate & permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a framework for further negotiations. This represents a critical step towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict.”

A key element of the agreement is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important waterways for global energy supplies. Its closure had raised concerns about international trade and energy security. The reopening is expected to ease tensions and restore stability in the region.

Regional countries praised for support

Guterres also expressed gratitude to several regional powers for their role in facilitating the peace talks. He highlighted the contributions of Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye, along with other neighbouring countries.

He added:

“My deep appreciation goes to Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and other regional countries, for the constructive role played in supporting the negotiations that led to the peace deal.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres praises constructive diplomacy in the Middle East. Photo credit: David Mareuil/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Framework for future negotiations

Beyond the ceasefire and reopening of trade routes, the agreement sets out a framework for further negotiations.

This framework is designed to build trust and encourage dialogue between the two nations, with the hope of achieving a lasting settlement.

What is UN?

The United Nations (UN) is an international organisation founded in 1945 after the Second World War to promote peace, security, and cooperation among nations. It brings together 193 member states and works on issues such as conflict resolution, human rights, sustainable development, and humanitarian aid.

The UN operates through specialised agencies, including the World Health Organization and UNESCO, and its headquarters is in New York City. Guided by the UN Charter, it provides a platform for dialogue and collective action, aiming to prevent wars, support vulnerable communities, and encourage global collaboration for a more peaceful and fair world.

See the X post below:

US and Iran strike deal to end war

Legit.ng earlier reported that The United States and Iran have reached an initial agreement aimed at extending a fragile ceasefire and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a major global energy route, in a move that could ease tensions after weeks of conflict.

The deal, which is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland on Friday, June 12, was announced through mediation efforts involving Pakistan and Qatar. However, full details of the agreement have not yet been made public.

The development could help restore the flow of oil and gas supplies disrupted by the conflict, which caused major concerns across international energy markets.

Source: Legit.ng