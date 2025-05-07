The federal government has reacted to the inauguration of a shadow government by political activist, Prof. Pat Utomi

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said there is no provision for shadow government in Nigeria's statute books

According to Mohammed, the idea of a so-called “shadow government” composed of members from various opposition parties is an aberration

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has kicked against Prof. Pat Utomi’s shadow government.

Utomi inaugurated the shadow government composed of members from various opposition parties.

The federal government says Pat Utomi's “shadow government” is an aberration. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Pat Utimi

“Big Tent Coalition Shadow Government,” launched virtually on Monday evening, will function as a credible opposition force, highlighting the failures of the Bola Tinubu administration while offering ideas for better governance.”

As reported by The Punch, while reacting to Utomi's shadow government, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, described it as an aberration in a federal system of government.

“At a time when our nation is set to celebrate 26 unbroken years of presidential democracy, the idea of a so-called “shadow government” is an aberration.

“Nigeria is not a parliamentary system where such a system is practised, and there is no provision for such in our statute books.”

The minister said opposition politics must be practised within the bounds of propriety.

“This idea of a shadow government sadly does not pass that test. Our bicameral legislature amply features members of the opposition, and it should be the right place to contest meaningful ideas for nation-building.”

Justifying his move, Utomi said Tinubu’s policy missteps had worsened poverty, and driven multinational companies out of the country.

The prominent economist and political activist added that Tinubu’s policies had also intensified terrorism in Benue and Plateau states, alongside rising insecurity and corruption nationwide.

APC vs NNPP: Shadow Government Lingers in Kano

Recall that an All Progressives Congress (APC) group in Kano state disclosed that the leading opposition in the state would form a shadow government to scrutinize Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's administration.

APC Patriotic Volunteers disclosed during its meeting in Kano to update members about its activities on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

A shadow government is also referred to as the invisible government or cryptocracy, it is about the view that the actual political power does not only reside with the elected official.

