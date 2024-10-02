Drama as Obi’s Top Ally Expresses Willingness to Face Firing Squad, Gives Reason in Trending Video
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.
FCT, Abuja - Pat Utomi, a key ally of presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, has said he is willing to go to the firing squad if it will stop the mess in Nigeria.
Utomi stated this on Wednesday, October 2, while appearing as a guest on Channels Television's 'Politics Today'. The programme was monitored by Legit.ng.
The professor of political economy lamented that Nigeria has great strength in its diversity but "weak, horrible politicians have chosen to exploit it in a manner where emotion has trumped reason."
The 68-year-old analysed the state of the nation a day after Nigeria celebrated her 64th independence anniversary.
He said:
"I am willing to go to the firing squad if it will stop the mess in Nigeria. I assure you (the host, Seun Okinbaloye) I'm willing to do that."
Watch Prof. Utomi's interview below:
Omokri mocks Obi
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Reno Omokri, a vocal critic of Obi, took to social media to mock the LP's poor performance in the Edo state governorship election.
Omokri shared a series of Facebook posts, aiming jibes at the former Anambra state governor and his party.
His posts about the LP align with his long-standing opposition to Obi's political ambition and his (Omokri's) disdain for 'Obidients' as supporters of Obi are popularly called.
