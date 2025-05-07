Atiku Abubakar has challenged President Tinubu to lead by example in supporting local industries, urging him to trade his Escalade for a Nigerian-made car

Atiku criticised the government’s double standards, calling out officials for using foreign luxury products while promoting local content for Nigerians

The statement urged the president to end medical tourism and use Nigeria’s healthcare services, aligning with the “Nigeria First” policy

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria and a prominent political figure, has called on President Bola Tinubu to prove his commitment to the "Nigeria First" policy by leading with actions rather than words.

In a statement cited by Legit.ng and issued by his Special Assistant for Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, on May 7, Atiku criticised the Tinubu administration’s recent promotion of the "Nigeria First" mantra, labelling it as a public relations stunt rather than a genuine effort to support local industries.

Atiku criticises double standards in govt’s approach to local industry

Atiku urged President Tinubu to trade in his luxurious Escalade for a Nigerian-made car, such as those produced by Innoson Motors, as a clear demonstration of the government's commitment to local content and economic patriotism.

According to Atiku, this symbolic gesture would speak louder than any policy memo.

“Atiku believes that if the government is serious about local content and promoting Nigerian industries, it must start with its leaders. A simple act of replacing the imported Escalade with a Nigerian-made Innoson, Nord, or any other homegrown car would be a powerful statement of support for local manufacturers,” Shaibu stated.

He also took aim at what he described as the hypocrisy of federal government officials, pointing out their continued use of foreign luxury goods while advocating for sacrifice from the ordinary Nigerian.

"Let’s see the ministers—those shameless Rolls Royce connoisseurs—sweat it out in Nigerian-made vehicles too. Or is 'Nigeria First' only for the masses?” Shaibu challenged.

Tinubu’s commitment to Nigeria’s tourism, healthcare sectors questioned

Shaibu expanded the critique beyond the issue of local products, urging President Tinubu to demonstrate his commitment to Nigeria by changing his personal habits.

Specifically, he called on the president to reconsider his frequent trips abroad, suggesting that his next vacation should be spent visiting some of Nigeria’s beautiful tourist sites, like Obudu Cattle Ranch, Yankari Game Reserve, or Erin Ijesha Waterfalls.

According to Shaibu, Nigeria’s natural beauty should be enough for the president unless he does not truly appreciates his own country.

Furthermore, Shaibu questioned the president's use of foreign healthcare services, stating that the era of medical tourism should end, especially while advocating for self-reliance.

“We demand that President Tinubu—champion of 'Nigeria First'—conduct all future medical check-ups at LUTH, National Hospital Abuja, UCH Ibadan, or even the Akwa Ibom world-class hospital in Uyo,” he said.

He added that if these hospitals are good enough for the average Nigerian, they should be good enough for the Commander-in-Chief.

Atiku accuses FG of hypocrisy and insincerity

Atiku, through Shaibu, slammed the government’s approach, accusing it of hypocrisy and insincerity in its public messaging.

He argued that Nigerians are tired of what he termed a never-ending charade that prioritises foreign luxuries while demanding sacrifice from the country's citizens.

“True leadership isn’t photo-ops or soundbites—it’s setting the tone by example,” Shaibu remarked.

