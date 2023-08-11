Political economist and a former presidential aspirant, Prof. Pat Utomi has said his battle with cancer led to his long absence from the nation's political sphere, after the 2023 polls

The Labour Party chieftain revealed his diagnosis on Friday, August 11, through a lengthy post shared on his social media page, stating that the disease was discovered in 2022 after a biopsy

The professor, who did not state the exact form of cancer he is grappling with, noted that many men over the age of 60 years are dealing with the ailment

Pat Utomi, a political economist and staunch ally of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has made a strong revelation regarding his absence from the nation's political activities.

Utomi speaks on battle with cancer after 2023 elections

Pat Utomi has opened up on the reason he went off Nigerian politics after the 2023 polls. Photo credit: Pat Utomi @UtomiPat

The LP chieftain on Friday, August 11, revealed his struggle with prostate cancer for which he received a diagnosis last year, saying this is the reason he appears to have gone quiet after the 2023 general elections.

In a series of tweets, the 2011 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Mega Party (SDMP) said, “Prostate cancer is bringing death and misery to many men.”

According to Utomi, if patients had been forewarned, the “misery containment” and chances of cure could be significantly enhanced, similar to breast cancer prevention efforts among women, Channels TV reported.

He tweeted:

“When a biopsy showed I was positive last year I began treatment with a cancer Centre with a branch in Ikeja and VI,” Utomi said.

“I sometimes came from election campaigns to the Ikeja Centre near the Airport. The Doctors would try to smuggle me out from the back.”

"My young nephews and cousins wanted me in their direct care" says Utomi

The renowned political economist added that once elections were over, his young nephews and cousins who are doctors in Europe and the US, “joined forces with the Lakeshore people and decided they wanted me in their direct care”, The Cable report added.

“That’s how come it seemed I went quiet cause they controlled my phones to reduce stress,” he added.

