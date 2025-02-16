An APC group in Kano has disclosed that the leading opposition in the state would form a shadow government to scrutinize Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's administration

The group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, the APC Patriotic Volunteers has hinted that the opposition party in the state is planning to create a shadow government to check the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

This was disclosed during the group's meeting in Kano to update members about its activities on Saturday, February 15.

What is a shadow government?

A shadow government is also referred to as the invisible government or cryptocracy. It is about the view that the actual political power does not only reside with the elected official but with some private individuals who can use the power behind the scenes and beyond the scrutiny of democracy as an institution.

The Nation reported that like in the United Kingdom, each Minister of a cabinet has a corresponding shadow Minister appointed by the opposition that scrutinises the work of the UK cabinet.

On Saturday, February 15, the National President of the APC Patriotic Volunteers, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, said: “Plans are underway to form a shadow government due to the Yusuf administration's failure to steer Kano in the right direction.”

APC group addressed reporters

Briefing reporters after the group’s meeting, Alhaji said the group is planning to assign its members to all the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to monitor their activities and make “constructive criticisms” that would prompt the government to do the needful.

“This is what is obtainable in the UK where we see opposition parties form the shadow government to checkmate the incumbent one.

“We are going to do it in Kano by assigning our members at MDAs to monitor their activities and come up with a report.

“We are planning this and we will soon address a press conference to inform the general public about this move,” he said.

APC commenced online registration

Alhaji informed that the APC Patriotic Volunteers, which has 60,000 members across the state's 44 Local Government areas, has commenced an online registration exercise to expand its membership base. The group aims to reach one million members by 2027.

He explained that to achieve the 1 million support base, the group is now targeting 200,000 members through online registration.

“Each of these 200,000 members, would produce five members, making it 1 million by 2027 to vote for APC and its candidates during the general election,” he said.

