A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has predicted a challenging road ahead for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Eze, a close ally of former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, expressed doubts over Tinubu’s ability to contest the election, suggesting that the current administration’s plans to retain power may not succeed.

Eze Foresees Surprises in the 2027 Election

Eze emphasised that the 2027 election would be filled with unexpected turns, particularly if the United States were to release an alleged file on President Tinubu.

He stated that the current focus on retaining power through manipulation of the political process is a sign of failure, pointing to the country’s worsening socio-economic situation, Nigeria Tribune said.

“The wobbling economy, hunger and starvation, insecurity and violent killings, and other heinous crimes perpetrated on a daily basis should give any responsible government a sense of concern,” Eze remarked.

He warned that despite these challenges, the presidency is still focused on maintaining power by any means necessary, which he believes is not in line with democratic principles.

Eze Criticises Administration’s Focus on Retaining Power

Eze criticised the administration’s actions, stating that efforts to secure another term in office in 2027 would fail if the government continued on its current path.

He pointed out the failures in addressing the country’s growing problems, which he believes are inhibiting the President’s ability to even think about re-election.

“Ordinarily, the failure of his government, which stares us all in our faces, inhibits the president to think of re-election,” Eze concluded.

