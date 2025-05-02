The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kano chapter, has officially backed Governor Abba Yusuf’s re-election bid ahead of the 2027 election

The union gave the endorsement during the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration and hailed Governor Yusuf's administration for prioritising workers' welfare amid economic hardship

The Kano state NLC chairman, Kabiru Inuwa, confirmed this development in a statement and shared further details

Amid high-profile defections in the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has endorsed Governor Abba Yusuf for a second term in office ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Workers’ Day: NLC backs Gov Yusuf for second term

The union hailed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers and retirees.

As reported by Channels TV, the Kano state chapter of the NLC endorsed Governor Yusuf during the 2025 International Workers’ Day celebration held at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano state on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

Comrade Inuwa praised the governor for being the first in Nigeria to implement the new ₦71,000 minimum wage, describing the move as bold and unprecedented in alleviating workers’ hardship amid the rising cost of living.

He further commended Governor Yusuf for ensuring the prompt and regular payment of salaries and pensions, as well as his administration’s effort in clearing the N16 billion backlog of retirement benefits inherited from the previous government.

The recent upward review of the minimum monthly pension from N5,000 to N20,000 was also lauded as a testament to the governor’s deep regard for senior citizens.

In addition to financial reforms, the NLC highlighted the recruitment of teachers, approval for staff promotions, and consistent investment in training and retraining of workers as critical steps taken by the administration to revitalize lise the civil service.

“These achievements are not just promises fulfilled, but a reflection of the governor’s genuine concern for the labour force. Governor Yusuf has earned the trust and support of workers across the state,” Comrade Inuwa declared.

The endorsement comes as workers across Kano celebrate what they describe as a new era of inclusive and responsive governance under Governor Yusuf’s leadership.

Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, director general, media and publicity, Government House Kano, confirmed the development in a post shared on his Facebook page on Friday, May 2.

