An NNPP Chieftain, Olufemi Ajadi, has called on the federal government to prioritise the welfare of Nigerian workers

Ajadi made the call in a statement commemorating the Nigerian workers on the celebration of the 2025 International Workers' Day

According to the NNPP chieftain, the workers play critical roles in shaping the country's progress, irrespective of the socio-economic challenges Nigeria is experiencing

As nations across the globe commemorate International Workers’ Day, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the South West, has lauded the Nigerian workforce for their resilience, dedication, and immense contributions to national development.

In a statement issued on Thursday, May 1, 2025, and sent to Legit.ng, Ambassador Ajadi emphasised the critical role workers play in shaping the country’s progress despite the socioeconomic challenges they face.

"Today is not just a public holiday; it is a celebration of strength, determination, and the spirit of the Nigerian worker," Ajadi said. "From civil servants and teachers to health workers and artisans, every hand that labours keeps the engine of this nation running. I salute their sacrifices."

International Workers’ Day, also known as May Day, is observed in over 80 countries around the world to honour the labour movement and the fight for workers' rights. Its origins trace back to the 1886 Haymarket affair in Chicago, United States, where workers protested for the establishment of an eight-hour workday—a demand that has since shaped global labour standards.

Ajadi called for improved conditions for workers

In Nigeria, Workers’ Day has long served as a platform for reflecting on the struggles and triumphs of labour unions, as well as advocating for improved conditions, fair wages, and job security. Over the years, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other affiliated unions have used the occasion to engage the government on pressing issues affecting workers' welfare.

Ajadi used the opportunity to call on the federal and state governments to prioritise the well-being of workers, especially in light of the current economic hardship. He said:

“It is not enough to acknowledge our workers once a year. Their health, safety, and wages must be protected daily. Governments and private employers must rise to the occasion by creating policies that support decent livelihoods.”

Workers' Day: Ajadi called for unity

The NNPP stalwart also advised workers to remain united and to continue to uphold the ethics of hard work, honesty, and professionalism. He affirmed:

“Unity is strength. When workers stand together, they can drive change. I urge every worker not to lose hope. A better Nigeria is still possible, and their contributions will never be forgotten.”

He reiterated by wishing all Nigerians a safe and healthy celebration: “Stay safe, stay healthy—your hard work moves our nation forward.”

As workers march in solidarity in various parts of the country today, the message from Ambassador Ajadi stands as a powerful reminder of the indispensable role labour plays in building a sustainable and prosperous nation.

