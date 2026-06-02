A lady who applied to the University of Ibadan (UI) but couldn’t get in during her first attempt has gone viral

She explained that she faced a setback in her WAEC exam, but was saved by NECO, but still wasn’t offered admission

She mentioned a record she broke in her family, and the course she eventually studied at the university

A young lady who missed the University of Ibadan admission cut-off mark during her first try trends online as she broke a family record and achieved success by bagging a degree in a major course.

In her social media post, she explained that in her family, her older siblings did not pursue higher education as they all stopped at secondary school. However, she was determined to change the story.

Lady who couldn’t gain admission into University of Ibadan first time shares story. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Rofiat Oyebode

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan graduate breaks family record

Determined to be the first individual in her family to pursue higher education, she sat for the WAEC exam but had issues with her results. However, the NECO exam she sat for helped her.

Despite this, she was unable to secure admission to study her desired course at the University of Ibadan due to the fact that she did not meet the cut-off mark for her course.

On LinkedIn, Rofiat Oyebode wrote:

“What If Nobody Has Done This Before? For a long time, one question dominated my mind: What if I’m the first?”

“Growing up, I faced a significant roadblock. None of my older siblings had pursued education beyond secondary school. In my environment, there was no blueprint for what I wanted to achieve.”

“Determination and drive can take you far, but when the people meant to fuel your passion don’t understand your ‘why,’ the journey becomes lonely. I was terrified of being judged for wanting something different. But I took the leap anyway.”

“The Road Wasn't Smooth:”

“The First Hurdle: My WAEC results didn't reflect my effort. Fortunately, NECO was my saving grace.”

“The Second Hurdle: I missed the JAMB cut-off for the University of Ibadan on my first try.”

Lady reveals how she failed to secure University of Ibadan admission at first try. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Rofiat Oyebode

Source: Twitter

Despite the setback, Rofiat Oyebode prepared for another exam and eventually secured admission into the University of Ibadan and today, she has achieved a degree in Communication and Language Arts Education.

She wrote:

“The Pressure: I was told to settle, which means to go to a polytechnic or an affiliated school.”

“But I had a vision. I believed that if I was going to break a family cycle, I should do it at the ‘First and Best.’ I refused to settle, sat for the exams again, and stayed true to my goal.”

“Today, I am proud to share that I am graduating from the University of Ibadan with a degree in Communication and Language Arts Education.”

After breaking the record in her family, she shared lessons people should learn from her story.

“The Lesson: Being the last born didn't mean I had to follow the existing pattern. You don't have to be dogmatic just because those before you followed a specific path. You can be the ‘dynamism’ that your family or industry needs. If nobody has done it before, it just means you are the proponent. Being the first makes all the difference in the world.”

Reactions as lady graduates from UI

Hannat Salawu shared:

"I applaud your resilience and wish you the very best in your future endeavours. Baarokallah feeh"

Tunji OWOSENI said:

"BaarakaLlaahu fiihi wa alaiki. Congratulations."

Kafilat Kareem noted:

"Your Resilience is admirable. Allahumo Baarik sis."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) has offered admission to a young lady after she spent about five years trying to gain entry into the institution through UTME.

She shared her excitement online after finally getting admission into her dream. The lady said she wrote JAMB more than once after finishing secondary school, and she never gave up until she finally secured admission.

University of Ibadan candidate shares UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan aspirant who missed the 2025 admission cut-off mark by 3 points shared her experience online and asked people for advice after posting her 2026 UTME score.

She said she scored 314 in her previous JAMB exam but missed admission by a small margin. This year, she wrote again and scored 317.

Source: Legit.ng