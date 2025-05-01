Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has commented on the salaries of Nigerian workers

According to Senator Sani, five factors are rubbishing and destroying the wages of workers in Nigeria

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) mentioned inflation, increase in rents, removal of fuel subsidy and two others

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said five things are responsible for the destruction of the wages of Nigerian workers.

Senator Sani said the five things rubbish the wages of the average working class in Nigeria.

He stated this via his X handle @ShehuSani in commemoration of Workers’ Day on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

Senator Sani listed the five things as:

1. Withdrawal of subsidies.

2. Increase in tariffs on electricity and telecommunications.

3. Inflation.

4. Falling value of the Naira.

5. Increase in rents.

Nigerians react to 5 things that destroy workers' salary

@yommix

While it is good to tweet the above, you would do ordinary Nigerians huge favour by actually telling them that your friend, Mr. Tinubu's policies are the major reasons for the loss of value in their standard of living.

Building a $1 trillion economy on people's graves.

@TankoZ3

That's the truth, we are suffering a lot because of the above listed policies.

@markamararu

How well a country is determines how much of the salary remains in your pocket after basic and family deductions.

@jgoldmonye

The minimum wage of any Nigerian now should be nothing less than 500,000 APC has destroyed Nigeria with their gangster style of politics. Tinubu is gathering and storing everything for himself and his cronies, anyone who worships him among the Yoruba's gets a crump to chop.

@shortstories_s

Well said http://sir.It is obvious this administration is anti-people and wicked. How on earth does anyone in human form remove subsidy, float the NGN, increase tariff, etc at the same time? The policies are not just evil, their sequencing is a tragedy.

@Aminusaid_

And yet, they refused to put in place corrective measures, i really don't know if there is any hope left for Nigerians.

@GeorgeAkhigbe1

They all made it look as though we were not earning anything. Bank charges are worse even though they use your money for businesses, they keep deducting for receiving, withdrawing, and transferring. There are too many ways to collect from Nigerians since Tinubu came in.

@CameronWaigha

But you know that inflation has been a perennial problem. This wouldn't have been an issue if NLC had engaged economists to assist them in the negotiations. In this instance, you tie wages to CPI (consumer price index). Isn't that simple?

Labour demands review Of N70,000 minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian workers said the N70,000 minimum wage is not enough to cater for their cost of living amidst rising inflation.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) leaders have asked for an upward review of the N70,000 minimum wage.

Civil servants in Kano state cried out for help as they have resorted to side hustle to meet their needs and that of their families.

