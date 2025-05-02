Governor Ademola Adeleke has reaffirmed his loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), shutting down rumours of an impending defection

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dismissing ongoing speculation about his potential defection as baseless and politically motivated.

He made this declaration on Thursday night during a high-level stakeholders’ forum held at the Government House Banquet Hall in Osogbo.

Osun gov meets with PDP leaders

The closed-door meeting brought together key figures from the state and federal levels of the PDP, including former governors, lawmakers, party elders, and grassroots leaders.

Prominent among them was former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who joined the deliberation virtually, and Professor Wale Oladipo, Chairman of the Imole Movement, who described the PDP as a political home for those genuinely committed to Osun’s progress.

Governor Adeleke used the occasion to firmly put to rest any rumours about switching political allegiance.

“My people, party elders and chiefs, I declare before you today that I am not defecting to APC or any other political party. I remain in PDP. Ignore any fake news,” he told the gathering.

Adeleke praised for good governance

Speaking on behalf of federal lawmakers from the state, Hon. Akanni Olohunwa praised the governor’s achievements, describing the transformation witnessed across Osun as evidence of good governance.

Other speakers, including Senator Oluwole Alabi and Hon. Lasun Yusuf, echoed similar sentiments, crediting the PDP as a platform for developmental strides and social upliftment.

The meeting, convened by Osun PDP Chairman, Hon. Sunday Bisi, also featured participation from Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, and other state legislators.

The forum ended with a communique that declared a vote of confidence in the governor and endorsed him as the party’s sole candidate for the 2026 gubernatorial election.

The communique also commended the state PDP for its measured handling of the local government leadership crisis, praising the strategy as one that defused tensions without confrontation.

Stakeholders expressed satisfaction with the governor’s performance and the party’s internal cohesion, rejecting recent defections and reaffirming their commitment to unity.

The forum concluded with optimism that the national leadership of the PDP would resolve its internal challenges in due course, leaving the party better positioned for electoral success.

Participants pledged continued support for Governor Adeleke and urged all party members to remain loyal as preparations begin for future political contests.

