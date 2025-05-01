May Day: Tinubu Sends Crucial Message to Nigerian Workers, “You Are the Engine of Our Economy”
- President Bola Tinubu has showered praises on Nigerian workers in commemoration of May 1st, Workers’ Day
- In a statement delivered on Thursday, Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving workers’ welfare across all sectors, both formal and informal
- The Nigerian president emphasized building a fair, inclusive, and productive economy that respects and rewards the dignity of labour
State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent an important message to workers in Nigeria, appreciating them for their dedication and service to the nation.
Tinubu makes fresh pledge to Nigerian workers
In a statement he personally signed, Tinubu assured Nigerian workers of his administration’s unwavering commitment to improving their welfare, describing them as the driving force behind the country’s economic and social progress.
Tinubu spoke in a post shared on his X handle in commemoration of Workers’ Day on Thursday, May 1, 2025.
He acknowledged the efforts of every worker in Nigeria—young and old, entrepreneur or employee, formal or informal— and reaffirmed his promise to build a more inclusive, fair, and productive economy, one where the dignity of labour is respected and rewarded.
The president tweeted:
"To every Nigerian worker,
"Happy Worker’s Day.
"You are the engine of our economy and the secret to our nation's growth.
"Our administration has and will continue to prioritise workers' welfare. Together, we will make Nigeria great again.
"Here's to everyone, young and old, entrepreneur or employee, private or government employed, whose meaningful contributions help in no small way to the development of our homes, communities, and our dear Nation.
"Happy Worker’s Day, Nigeria!
Labour demands review Of N70,000 minimum wage
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian workers said the N70,000 minimum wage is not enough to cater for their cost of living amidst rising inflation.
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) leaders have asked for an upward review of the N70,000 minimum wage.
Civil servants in Kano state cried out for help as they have resorted to side hustle to meet their needs and that of their families.
Shehu Sani mentions factors destroying workers' wage
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has commented on the salaries of Nigerian workers.
According to Senator Sani, five factors are rubbishing and destroying the wages of workers in Nigeria.
A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) mentioned inflation, increase in rents, removal of fuel subsidy and two others.
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.