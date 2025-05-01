President Bola Tinubu has showered praises on Nigerian workers in commemoration of May 1st, Workers’ Day

In a statement delivered on Thursday, Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving workers’ welfare across all sectors, both formal and informal

The Nigerian president emphasized building a fair, inclusive, and productive economy that respects and rewards the dignity of labour

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent an important message to workers in Nigeria, appreciating them for their dedication and service to the nation.

Tinubu makes fresh pledge to Nigerian workers

On May Day, Tinubu assures workers of better welfare. Images for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria Labour Congress HQ

Source: Facebook

In a statement he personally signed, Tinubu assured Nigerian workers of his administration’s unwavering commitment to improving their welfare, describing them as the driving force behind the country’s economic and social progress.

Tinubu spoke in a post shared on his X handle in commemoration of Workers’ Day on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

He acknowledged the efforts of every worker in Nigeria—young and old, entrepreneur or employee, formal or informal— and reaffirmed his promise to build a more inclusive, fair, and productive economy, one where the dignity of labour is respected and rewarded.

The president tweeted:

"To every Nigerian worker,

"Happy Worker’s Day.

"You are the engine of our economy and the secret to our nation's growth.

"Our administration has and will continue to prioritise workers' welfare. Together, we will make Nigeria great again.

"Here's to everyone, young and old, entrepreneur or employee, private or government employed, whose meaningful contributions help in no small way to the development of our homes, communities, and our dear Nation.

"Happy Worker’s Day, Nigeria!

On May Day, NLC, TUC demand review of the new minimum wage. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Dada Olusegun

Source: Twitter

Labour demands review Of N70,000 minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian workers said the N70,000 minimum wage is not enough to cater for their cost of living amidst rising inflation.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) leaders have asked for an upward review of the N70,000 minimum wage.

Civil servants in Kano state cried out for help as they have resorted to side hustle to meet their needs and that of their families.

Shehu Sani mentions factors destroying workers' wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has commented on the salaries of Nigerian workers.

According to Senator Sani, five factors are rubbishing and destroying the wages of workers in Nigeria.

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) mentioned inflation, increase in rents, removal of fuel subsidy and two others.

