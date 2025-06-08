President Bola Tinubu has played host to no less than three PDP governors despite the allegation that he was trying to turn Nigeria into a one-party state

Tinubu's meeting with the PDP governors came the same week another PDP governor, Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, dumped the party for the APC, the president's party

The development happened at a time when the likes of Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi are leading a coalition to sack the president in the 2027 election

President Bola Tinubu, during his 2025 Eid-el-Kabir holiday, hosted a number of prominent Nigerians at his Bourdillon residence in Lagos, which included politicians from both his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition.

Significant among the events is the hosting of some governors of the leading opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which came the same week, one of them, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, dumped the party for the APC.

It also happened at a time when some opposition leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Katsina Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and his counterpart in Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi, are championing the coalition movement to remove Tinubu through the 2027 election.

Tinubu, who returned to Lagos on Sunday, May 27, where he has commissioned some projects, hosted no less than three PDP governors at his Bourdillon residence in the Ikoyi area of the state. Below is the list of the governors:

Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers

The suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, visited President Tinubu at his residence in Lagos. Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, June 3.

This came on the second day, Fubara's estranged political godfather and now minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, held a media briefing and mentioned how he always feels sad when he sees how he was betrayed by the suspended governor.

While the details of the meeting between the embattled governor and the president were not disclosed, it might not be unconnected to the political crisis rocking the state and Fubara's move for peace to secure his reinstatement.

Governor Adeleke visits Tinubu

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun, his nephew and Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, along with his elder brother, Adedeji Adeleke, visited Tinubu at Bourdillon on Thursday, June 5

The Adelekes' visit to the president came amid the report that the governor was planning to dump the PDP for the APC to secure his second term in office in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun. However, his media aide said he visited Tinubu to seek a political solution to the local government crisis rocking the state.

Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang also visited President Tinubu on Saturday, June 7, stating that he had a heart-to-heart discussion with the president on the state of the nation.

The governor added that he commended President Tinubu for his directive on the acceleration of the fourth legacy project in the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi and Gombe corridor, adding that the project will enable the procurement of commerce.

Tinubu hosts Okoya, ex-PDP governor, minister

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has played host to Nigerian billionaire and industrialist, Rasak Okoya, his wife, Sade Okoya, and his son.

During his Eid-el-Kabir break, the president also hosted James Ibori, the former governor of Delta State, who served under the PDP.

Abubakar Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, also visited the president on Saturday, June 7.

