The Supreme Court has affirmed Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the authentic national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), setting aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal that nullified his position.

Recall that the leading opposition party's leadership crisis intensified in 2023 when the South Zone of the PDP nominated Sunday Ude-Okoye to replace Anyanwu. This was because Anyanwu contested for the Imo governorship election.

Supreme Court has declared Samuel Anyawu as the authentic national secretary of the PDP Photo Credit: @seyimakinde, @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

However, the Court of Appeal judgment on December 20, 2024, favoured Ude-Okoye, while another Court of Appeal in Abuja issued a restraining order on January 27, 2025. The restraining order allowed Anyanwu to remain in the position until the verdict of the Supreme Court.

According to AIT, the apex court nullified the decision of the appellate court in its judgment on Friday, March 21. Meanwhile, more details on the judgment were yet to be gathered as of the time of writing this report.

Legit.ng recalled that there was a clash between Sunday Ude-Okoye and Samuel Anyanwu over the position of the party's authentic national secretary at the PDP national secretariat on Wednesday, January 29.

Security operatives including the soldiers, policemen, and members of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were deployed to the leading opposition party secretariat during the physical clash between Anyanwu and Ude-Okoye.

Source: Legit.ng