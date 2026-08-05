Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele issued a fresh prophecy warning that the APC is gradually falling apart, citing a divine message as his source

The cleric warned that INEC and its officials could come under attack as part of a broader plot to destabilise Nigeria

Ayodele prophesied that government officials may be kidnapped by those seeking to undermine President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is on a path of decline, while also prophesying targeted attacks against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and serving government officials.

Speaking in a video sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, August 4, the cleric said he was delivering a divine message and claimed that the ruling party's challenges were becoming more severe.

Primate Elijah Ayodele says the APC is on a path of decline in a fresh prophecy about the ruling party's future. Photo credit: @primate_ayodele, @APCNewMedia

Source: Twitter

Ayodele said:

"APC is going gradually. I am saying it as The Lord Speaks. This is not a matter of hatred. They (those he is warning) might see it; they might not see it."

2027 election: Ayodele warns INEC

Beyond the APC forecast, Primate Ayodele sent a warning message to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 elections. He also raised security concerns about President Bola Tinubu's administration, claiming that forces opposed to the government were planning to use kidnappings as a tool for political disruption.

His words:

"INEC could come under attack. INEC officials could also be targeted (kidnapped).

"Government officials may be kidnapped as well because they want to use kidnappings to destabilise Tinubu's government."

The preacher did not identify the groups he believed were behind the alleged plot, nor did he specify a timeframe for the events he described.

Who is Primate Ayodele?

Primate Ayodele is known for issuing periodic prophecies on Nigerian political and security affairs, often referencing specific institutions, public figures, and government bodies. His pronouncements regularly attract public attention, particularly when they touch on electoral matters or the fate of major political parties.

This latest warning arrives at a time of heightened political activity ahead of the 2027 general elections in Africa's largest democracy, with several parties and figures positioning themselves across the country.

Watch Primate Ayodele's prophecy in the full Facebook video below:

Read more on APC

Ayodele releases prophecy on Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ayodele issued a strong warning about President Tinubu, claiming that the Nigerian leader is operating under a spiritual spell that is causing him to reject sound advice and push away well-meaning people.

Ayodele alleged that those closest to Tinubu are not acting in his best interest, and that the president's inability to heed good counsel will cost him dearly.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng