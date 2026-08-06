Breaking: UK Announces Who Will Be New Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria
- The British High Commission in Abuja announced Vicky Seymour's appointment as Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria on Thursday
- Seymour brings over 20 years of diplomatic experience, including senior postings across Africa and Afghanistan
- She succeeds Gill Lever OBE, whose posting in Nigeria ended in June 2026, and previously led the UK's East Africa Department
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The United Kingdom has named Vicky Seymour as its new Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, with the British High Commission in Abuja making the announcement on Thursday.
Seymour has already assumed her duties in the capital, taking over from Gill Lever OBE, who wrapped up her diplomatic posting in Nigeria in June 2026.
Seymour's diplomatic career
Before arriving in Nigeria, Seymour led the East Africa Department at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), a role she held from 2023. Her earlier FCDO career included heading the Trade Diplomacy Department and serving as Development Director in Mozambique.
With more than two decades in diplomacy, international development and public service, she has worked across several African countries, including Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique, as well as Afghanistan. Her areas of expertise cover climate, security and economic development, and her earlier work in the non-profit sector centred on migration issues.
Seymour speaks on her new role
Commenting on the appointment, Seymour said she was eager to deepen ties between the two countries.
"I am delighted to be taking up the role of Deputy High Commissioner in Abuja. I look forward to getting to know this extraordinary country, meeting people from across Nigeria's diverse communities, and building on the strong partnership that already exists between our two countries.
"Together, I hope we can continue creating opportunities for greater collaboration and links between our people in the years ahead," she said.
The British High Commission said Seymour's brief will cover economic growth, security, migration, international collaboration and development cooperation, as well as efforts to build closer ties between British and Nigerian people.
UK announces expansion of talent visa
The United Kingdom (UK) government opened its Global Talent visa to more than 100 research-intensive private companies, allowing them to bring some of the world's most skilled scientists and engineers to work in Britain.
Legit.ng reports that the announcement, made on Thursday, August 6, marks a significant shift in how the visa's endorsed funder pathway operates.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944