The British High Commission in Abuja announced Vicky Seymour's appointment as Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria on Thursday

Seymour brings over 20 years of diplomatic experience, including senior postings across Africa and Afghanistan

She succeeds Gill Lever OBE, whose posting in Nigeria ended in June 2026, and previously led the UK's East Africa Department

The United Kingdom has named Vicky Seymour as its new Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, with the British High Commission in Abuja making the announcement on Thursday.

Seymour has already assumed her duties in the capital, taking over from Gill Lever OBE, who wrapped up her diplomatic posting in Nigeria in June 2026.

Vicky Seymour has been appointed as Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria by the British High Commission in Abuja. Photo credit: @AfcUsherMuny

Source: Twitter

Seymour's diplomatic career

Before arriving in Nigeria, Seymour led the East Africa Department at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), a role she held from 2023. Her earlier FCDO career included heading the Trade Diplomacy Department and serving as Development Director in Mozambique.

With more than two decades in diplomacy, international development and public service, she has worked across several African countries, including Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique, as well as Afghanistan. Her areas of expertise cover climate, security and economic development, and her earlier work in the non-profit sector centred on migration issues.

Seymour speaks on her new role

Commenting on the appointment, Seymour said she was eager to deepen ties between the two countries.

"I am delighted to be taking up the role of Deputy High Commissioner in Abuja. I look forward to getting to know this extraordinary country, meeting people from across Nigeria's diverse communities, and building on the strong partnership that already exists between our two countries.

"Together, I hope we can continue creating opportunities for greater collaboration and links between our people in the years ahead," she said.

The British High Commission said Seymour's brief will cover economic growth, security, migration, international collaboration and development cooperation, as well as efforts to build closer ties between British and Nigerian people.

UK announces expansion of talent visa

The United Kingdom (UK) government opened its Global Talent visa to more than 100 research-intensive private companies, allowing them to bring some of the world's most skilled scientists and engineers to work in Britain.

Legit.ng reports that the announcement, made on Thursday, August 6, marks a significant shift in how the visa's endorsed funder pathway operates.

Source: Legit.ng