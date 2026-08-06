NDC's director of new media, Agada Abuh Theophilus, publicly criticised President Bola Tinubu's order to the EFCC over a frozen Osun state account

The party described both the EFCC's decision to freeze the account and Tinubu's directive to reverse it as violations of established boundaries

The NDC, which has been a strong voice ahead of the 2027 general elections, said the situation exposed the absence of the rule of law in Nigeria's governance structure

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned President Bola Tinubu's directive to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to unfreeze the Osun State government's account, describing the entire episode as evidence of lawlessness at the highest levels of government.

Agada Abuh Theophilus, the party's Director of New Media and Strategic Communications, issued the criticism as the NDC's formal response to the President's intervention in the matter.

NDC condemns President Bola Tinubu's directive to the EFCC on the Osun account Photo Credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

Theophilus argued that the EFCC acted outside its authority when it froze the Osun state account in the first place, but he was equally pointed in his assessment of Tinubu's response to the situation.

"The EFCC went out of bounds by freezing Osun State's account. The President is going out of bounds by ordering the EFCC to unfreeze a sub-national government's account that it illegally froze."

NDC questions EFCC's independence

The party's spokesperson took direct aim at the nature of the presidential directive, raising concerns about the commission's independence from executive interference.

"So, the President is now ordering a government institution that is supposed to be independent and free from interference to do its job?"

Theophilus asked, framing the directive as an implicit admission that the EFCC had acted improperly while simultaneously demonstrating that the anti-corruption body remains susceptible to presidential pressure.

The NDC spokesperson's statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Julius Olanipekun defends the president:

"I know that no matter what the president says or does, people will talk. Please continue talking."

Napoleon commented:

"Since yesterday, it's the President's name you've been dragging despite knowing that EFCC is independent. Now you are not happy about this move."

Abdul Abolade Major faulted the NDC spokesperson:

"And this self-proclaimed party spokesperson is unaware of the law empowering the EFCC to freeze state accounts—yet you all previously insisted the Presidency was solely responsible. Now that the President has clarified the matter, you persist in evasion. Thunder fire the lot of you."

DanFX wrote:

"You think Tinubu doesn't know the limits of his constitutional powers? Unlike your candidate, who couldn't distinguish the roles of a President, governor, and LG chairman, promising PHCs in every LGA and to personally visit secondary schools to give prefects his phone number."

You can read Theophilus' full statement on X here:

Adeleke warns against rigging Osun governorship election

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osun governor Ademola Adeleke has issued a heartfelt appeal to President Bola Tinubu and cautioned against any attempt to manipulate the outcome of the August 15, 2026, governorship election in the state.

Speaking directly to the president, Adeleke identified himself as the Chief Security Officer of Osun state and made clear that the state would not tolerate any form of electoral interference.

Source: Legit.ng