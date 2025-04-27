Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has rubbished claims linking him to a defection plot led by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar

Governor Buni declared that he had no intention of abandoning the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Legit.ng reports that this comes after a viral text message alleged that Buni and four other APC governors had sealed a secret deal to dump the ruling party and align with the opposition PDP ahead of the 2027 general elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

Damaturu, Yobe state - Mai Mala Buni, governor of Yobe, has said he has no plans to join the opposition coalition being promoted by some opposition leaders, including former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

According to The Cable, Buni’s stance is contained in a statement issued on Saturday, April 26, by Mamman Mohammed, the director-general (DG) of press and media affairs in the office of the Yobe state governor.

APC chieftain and Yobe governor, Buni, says not joining Atiku's coalition. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

PM News also noted the Yobe governor's stance.

A viral message had claimed that Buni and four other All Progressives Congress (APC) governors were finalising plans to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before the 2027 elections.

Mohammed described the viral message as "baseless fabrications, unwarranted imagination and assumptions that did not cross paths with reality in any way, shape, or form".

The Yobe state governor said through Mohammed:

“Buni is no ordinary member of the APC; he is not just an APC governor. He is APC in all ramifications, with APC flowing in his veins.

“His contributions to building APC as a two-term national secretary and national chairman who chaired the party’s convention committee make him unique, and his imagination of leaving the party cannot be speculated."

Atiku insists on coalition to challenge APC

Meanwhile, Atiku said recently through X (formerly Twitter) that there is no going back on the formation of a coalition to unseat the APC in the 2027 general elections.

Atiku, the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, maintained that the coalition movement was not just a political strategy but a necessity to challenge the ruling party and rebuild Nigeria.

The presidential hopeful has been rooting for a coalition to challenge the APC in 2027.

Legit.ng reports that the move involves the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai; former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and Adewole Adebayo, presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 election.

2027 election: Ayodele lists 5 PDP govs to work for APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele said that governors who are members of the PDP have been compromised ahead of the 2027 election.

In a statement, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church specifically mentioned Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Oyo, and Osun states as those that will be negotiated for the APC.

Primate Ayodele claimed that the PDP Governors' Forum led by Bala Mohammed has been compromised, adding that the platform is no longer effective.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng