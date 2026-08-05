Just In: ADC Secretary Resigns from Party Ahead of 2027 Election, Joins New Party
- Babangida Usman, ADC secretary in Gombe LGA, resigned from the party and joined the PDP ahead of the 2027 elections
- Usman explained that his defection was driven by his belief in Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami's ability to lead Gombe state
- The move is part of a growing wave of political realignments around Pantami's PDP governorship candidacy in Gombe
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Gombe, Gombe state - Babangida Usman, secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Gombe Local Government Area (LGA), has left the party to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
As reported on Wednesday, August 5, by The Nation, Usman, popularly known as Babangida Ventures, threw his weight behind Prof. Isa Pantami's governorship bid ahead of the 2027 elections.
Usman made the announcement in Gombe, confirming that he had formally resigned as the ADC local government secretary before completing his registration with the PDP, according to PM News.
Why Usman backed Pantami
The former ADC official stated that his decision came from a firm belief that Prof. Pantami has the competence, experience and leadership vision Gombe state needs at this time. He described the former minister of communications and digital economy as the most credible and capable candidate in the 2027 governorship race. He also expressed confidence that a Pantami-led administration would deliver meaningful development across the state.
Usman added that his desire to contribute actively to the realisation of Pantami's governorship ambition, and to the broader transformation of Gombe state, was what ultimately pushed him to switch parties.
Political shifts around Pantami's candidacy
The move is the latest in a series of political realignments playing out in Gombe State since Pantami emerged as the PDP's governorship candidate. Politicians and supporters from different party backgrounds have continued to declare their backing for his ambition, signalling a consolidation of support around his 2027 campaign.
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Professor Pantami is expected to fly the PDP flag in the Gombe state governorship election in 2027.
General elections will be held in Nigeria on January 16, 2027, to elect the president and vice president, members of the Senate and House of Representatives. Elections to elect state governors and members of the House of Assembly will be held on February 6, 2027.
Read more on ADC
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- 2027 election: Did Senator Abdulaziz Yar'Adua dump APC for ADC? Lawmaker speaks out
- 2027 election: ADC speaks as Rabiu Kwankwaso reportedly considers joining party
ADC rejects deregistration order
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the ADC strongly opposed a federal high court ruling directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the party and four others, describing the judgment as an attempt to use the judiciary to undermine Nigeria’s democratic process.
In a statement, ADC national spokesperson Abdullahi condemned the ruling as unconstitutional and deeply troubling.
According to the ADC, the decision runs contrary to established legal precedents and even conflicts with positions previously advanced by INEC on the issue of political party deregistration.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.