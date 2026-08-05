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Just In: ADC Secretary Resigns from Party Ahead of 2027 Election, Joins New Party
Politics

Just In: ADC Secretary Resigns from Party Ahead of 2027 Election, Joins New Party

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Babangida Usman, ADC secretary in Gombe LGA, resigned from the party and joined the PDP ahead of the 2027 elections
  • Usman explained that his defection was driven by his belief in Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami's ability to lead Gombe state
  • The move is part of a growing wave of political realignments around Pantami's PDP governorship candidacy in Gombe

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Gombe, Gombe state - Babangida Usman, secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Gombe Local Government Area (LGA), has left the party to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As reported on Wednesday, August 5, by The Nation, Usman, popularly known as Babangida Ventures, threw his weight behind Prof. Isa Pantami's governorship bid ahead of the 2027 elections.

Babangida Usman, the ADC secretary in Gombe LGA, resigns from the party, joins the PDP, and endorses Prof. Isa Pantami's 2027 governorship ambition.
ADC secretary Babangida Usman resigns from the party, joined the PDP, and declared support for Prof. Isa Pantami's 2027 governorship bid in Gombe state. Photo credit: @IbrahimMuhdSan6
Source: Twitter

Usman made the announcement in Gombe, confirming that he had formally resigned as the ADC local government secretary before completing his registration with the PDP, according to PM News.

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Why Usman backed Pantami

The former ADC official stated that his decision came from a firm belief that Prof. Pantami has the competence, experience and leadership vision Gombe state needs at this time. He described the former minister of communications and digital economy as the most credible and capable candidate in the 2027 governorship race. He also expressed confidence that a Pantami-led administration would deliver meaningful development across the state.

Usman added that his desire to contribute actively to the realisation of Pantami's governorship ambition, and to the broader transformation of Gombe state, was what ultimately pushed him to switch parties.

Political shifts around Pantami's candidacy

The move is the latest in a series of political realignments playing out in Gombe State since Pantami emerged as the PDP's governorship candidate. Politicians and supporters from different party backgrounds have continued to declare their backing for his ambition, signalling a consolidation of support around his 2027 campaign.

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Professor Pantami is expected to fly the PDP flag in the Gombe state governorship election in 2027.

Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) on May 19, 2026, before officially joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on May 26, 2026, to run as its Gombe State governorship candidate for 2027
Prof. Isa Pantami leaves the APC in May 2026 before joining the PDP to pursue the party's Gombe state governorship ticket for the 2027 election. Photo credit: @PantamiFound
Source: Twitter

General elections will be held in Nigeria on January 16, 2027, to elect the president and vice president, members of the Senate and House of Representatives. Elections to elect state governors and members of the House of Assembly will be held on February 6, 2027.

Read more on ADC

ADC rejects deregistration order

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the ADC strongly opposed a federal high court ruling directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the party and four others, describing the judgment as an attempt to use the judiciary to undermine Nigeria’s democratic process.

In a statement, ADC national spokesperson Abdullahi condemned the ruling as unconstitutional and deeply troubling.

According to the ADC, the decision runs contrary to established legal precedents and even conflicts with positions previously advanced by INEC on the issue of political party deregistration.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

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Gombe StatePDP
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