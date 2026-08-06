Davido made the declaration during a live stream session with comedian Carter Efe on Wednesday, August 5

The singer's comments centred on the upcoming Osun governorship election scheduled for August 15, 2026

Nigerians on social media have been reacting sharply to Davido's threat to involve the US president

Singer Davido has vowed to escalate matters to the highest international level if the Osun state governorship election, scheduled for August 15, 2026, is not conducted transparently.

During a live stream with comedian Carter Efe in a clip that emerged online on Wednesday, August 5, the music star declared that he would publicly tag US President Donald Trump and personally travel to the White House to demand a free and fair electoral process if the vote is rigged.

Davido says he would involve US President Donald Trump in Osun election amid calls for transparency. Credit: davido/trump

Source: Instagram

Davido's Osun Election Warning

Davido, whose family has deep political ties to Osun state, made it clear that the integrity of the election was a matter he was taking personally.

He did not mince words during the session, insisting that any attempt to manipulate the outcome would force him to take his grievances to the international stage, specifically to the Trump administration in Washington.

The declaration quickly gained traction online, drawing both mockery and admiration from Nigerians who have long debated whether celebrities do enough to hold political actors accountable.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido sent a direct message to Imo state Governor Hope Uzodimma ahead of the August 15 governorship election in Osun state.

Reactions trail Davido's vow to involved Trump in Osun election. Credit: davido

Source: Twitter

Watch Davido's live stream comments on the Osun election below:

Nigerians React to Davido's Threat

The Instagram comments section was lively, with many users questioning the logic of involving the American president in a state-level Nigerian election, while others used the moment to highlight broader concerns about celebrity silence on governance issues.

@officialplife wrote:

"Davido for this one I no follow o. Nothing wey trump wan do"

@ifesinachibenson commented:

"Because it affects you now baa..e go touch everybody one day😂😂😂"

@ugochukwualadum shared:

"If only that all of them including other real celebrities has been on Tinubu's matter all these while, maybe things won't have been this bad"

@ubah.sylvester stated:

"Now it has affected you directly and you want to speak up and start calling trump"

@integratedglobalsupplies reacted:

"So, Osun state is what Trump cares about now? Trump that's worried about a way out of Iran as we speak."

Davido takes a swipe at MC Oluomo

Legit.ng also reported that Davido waded into the simmering dispute between MC Oluomo and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He took a pointed jab at the transport union chief in an Instagram story post on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The Afrobeats superstar addressed MC Oluomo directly in a brief but cutting message. Writing in pidgin English, he said:

"@kingmcoluomo dem say u Dey game ... I doubt lol look ur mirror."

Source: Legit.ng