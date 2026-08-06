Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher publicly criticised Mohamed Salah's decision to join Turkish club Trabzonspor after leaving Liverpool

Salah signed a two-year deal with Trabzonspor following nine seasons at Liverpool, ending months of speculation about his next move

Reports from Turkey suggest Salah's salary at Trabzonspor could reach between €17 million and €23 million per year, including bonuses

Jamie Carragher, the former Liverpool defender turned football pundit, has openly questioned Mohamed Salah's decision to join Trabzonspor, saying the Egyptian forward is too talented to be playing in the Turkish Super League.

Salah departed Liverpool when his contract expired after nine seasons at the club, during which he became one of the most decorated players in the Merseyside club's modern history.

Mohamed Salah joins Trabzonspor as a free agent. Photo by Cemal Yurttas.

Source: Getty Images

His next destination was the subject of intense speculation for weeks, with clubs in Saudi Arabia, the United States, Italy and Turkey all linked to the forward.

Trabzonspor ultimately won the race for his signature, securing the winger on a two-year contract. The move came as a surprise to many, given that Salah had appeared close to joining Besiktas JK before switching direction to sign for the Istanbul club's rivals.

Carragher slams Salah’s Trabzonspor move

Speaking on Football Ramble, Carragher said he never expected Salah to end up in Turkey and had been convinced the forward would move to a top club in Italy's Serie A.

“I never believed he was going to go to Saudi, because number one, he's too good for that. I think he can be playing in Serie A. Turkey for me feels a level too low,” Carragher said.

“I was convinced he’d end up at AC Milan or Juventus or somewhere like that; maybe his wages were a problem.”

His comments suggest that salary demands may have been the deciding factor in pushing Salah towards Turkey rather than one of Europe's top leagues.

Reports out of Turkey put his annual earnings at Trabzonspor at between €17 million and €23 million, inclusive of bonuses, a figure that leading Serie A clubs were apparently unwilling to meet for a player in the latter years of his career.

Salah joins Trabzonspor as arguably the most high-profile foreign signing in the club's recent history, and his arrival is expected to raise the club's international profile significantly in the coming two seasons.

Salah clash with Slot in his final season

Legit.ng previously reported that Salah clashed with manager Arne Slot during what turned out to be the final season for both of them at Liverpool.

Carragher was one of those critical of Mohamed Salah's explosive interview, which questioned the manager’s selections that put him on the bench.

Source: Legit.ng