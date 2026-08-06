Finland's immigration authority outlined five separate application paths to permanent residency, each with distinct income, language, and residency conditions

One path allows applicants earning at least EUR 40,000 annually to qualify after just 4 years of living in Finland under a continuous permit

Applicants who completed a higher education degree in Finland may be eligible without needing to meet the standard residency duration requirement

Finland's immigration authority, the Finnish Immigration Service (Migri), has published details of five distinct routes through which foreign nationals living in the country can apply for permanent residency.

Each path carries its own set of requirements around income, education, language ability, and length of stay.

Finland lists 5 ways foreigners can get permanent residency and gives conditions. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

5 Pathways to Permanent Residency in Finland

1. Residence of 6 years

The first route is open to those who have lived in Finland for at least six years under a continuous residence permit, have at least two years of Finnish work history, and can demonstrate Finnish or Swedish language skills at a B1 level. Applicants aged 65 and above are exempt from the language requirement under this path.

2. Annual income of EUR 40,000

The second path targets higher earners. Anyone who has lived in Finland for a minimum of four years and whose taxable income, covering both earned and capital income before taxes, amounts to at least EUR 40,000 in the most recently completed tax assessment period may qualify.

3. Higher education degree completed in Finland

A third option exists specifically for graduates of Finnish universities. Those who have completed a master's, licentiate, doctoral, or bachelor's degree at a higher education institution in Finland are eligible, provided their Finnish or Swedish language skills have reached at least an A2 level or they have completed 15 credits in either language at a higher education institution.

4. Higher education degree completed outside Finland

The fourth route caters to those with internationally recognised academic qualifications. Applicants must have resided in Finland for at least four years, hold a master's, licentiate, or doctoral degree recognised in Finland, and have at least two years of work experience in the country.

5. Exceptional language skills

The fifth and final path rewards exceptional language ability. It requires four years of continuous residence in Finland, a minimum of three years of work history, and Finnish or Swedish language proficiency at a C1 level.

General Requirements All Applicants Must Meet

Beyond the individual path requirements, Migri specifies a set of baseline conditions that every applicant must satisfy.

Applicants must still meet the terms of their existing continuous residence permit, have sufficient financial means to support themselves in Finland, and must not have been convicted of or be under suspicion for offences that could disqualify them. Notably, even minor offences or suspected violations may be enough to block an application.

The required level of income for self-sufficiency varies depending on the grounds under which the applicant originally obtained their continuous residence permit.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng