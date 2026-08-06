Senator Orji Kalu made the vow while speaking on Channels Television amid controversy over President Tinubu's meeting with Catholic bishops

Kalu defended the bishops' right to speak on national issues but rejected claims that Tinubu had personally disrespected the Catholic Church

The senator also weighed in on Nigeria's economy, admitting that Tinubu's reforms had yet to make an impact at the grassroots level

Abia North Senator Orji Kalu has threatened to resign from the All Progressives Congress (APC) if President Bola Tinubu ever personally disrespects the Catholic Church.

Kalu made the declaration during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today programme on Thursday, August 6, 2026, as debate continued over last week's meeting between Tinubu and the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) at the State House in Abuja.

Senator Orji Kalu spoke on the controversy surrounding President Tinubu's meeting with Catholic bishops. Photo: ABAT, OrjiKalu

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The CBCN delegation, led by Matthew Ndagoso, used the meeting to raise concerns about economic hardship and worsening insecurity across the country.

The encounter later sparked controversy after Cardinal John Onaiyekan, former Archbishop of Abuja, said the president was unhappy with the message the bishops delivered. Presidential Special Adviser on Media and Policy, Daniel Bwala, went further, accusing the Catholic Church of backing the opposition.

Kalu Backs Bishops, Defends Tinubu

Kalu said the bishops were right to speak as they did, describing the Catholic Church as the conscience of the country.

"The Catholic bishops were right. If they had said anything less than what they said, they would no longer be the conscience of this country," he said.

However, the former Abia State governor stopped short of blaming Tinubu directly for the controversy, arguing that remarks by presidential aides do not necessarily reflect the president's personal position.

"The villa is not President Tinubu. I was a governor and I understand how communication works. President Tinubu has a very good relationship with the Catholic Church," Kalu said.

He also pushed back on calls for a presidential apology, saying he did not believe Tinubu himself had done anything that warranted one. His threat to quit the ruling party, however, came with a clear condition. "Any day President Tinubu disrespects the opposition, or the Catholic Church, I will resign from the APC," he said.

On Nigeria's Economy

Turning to the state of the economy, Kalu acknowledged that ordinary Nigerians had not yet felt the benefits of the Tinubu administration's reforms, even as he argued progress had been made at a broader level.

"The macro side of the economy has been stabilised. The exchange rate is stabilising, fuel prices are stabilising, foreign direct investments are coming in and confidence is gradually returning," he said.

But as a businessman himself, Kalu admitted the picture at the grassroots level remained difficult.

"As a businessman, I manufacture goods, and I know the microeconomy is not doing well. President Tinubu himself knows Nigerians are suffering," he added.

The senator tied much of the pressure on the microeconomy to the country's security challenges, saying an improvement in safety would allow farmers to return to their land and help bring down food prices.

Orji Kalu declares who will win 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has declared that President Bola Tinubu remains the clear favourite to win the 2027 presidential election, insisting the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader has no credible challenger.

Speaking at an APC stakeholders' meeting in Abia State, the former Abia governor said the ruling party would retain power, arguing that the opposition lacks the political strength to unseat the President.

Source: Legit.ng