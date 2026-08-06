Sandra Benede became the centre of attention after a video from Atlanta surfaced online

Many social media users focused on the influencer’s curvy figure and appearance in the clip

The trending moment has ignited fresh conversations about celebrity beauty enhancements and public attention

Popular Nigerian influencer Sandra Benede has found herself dominating online conversations after a viral video captured her during an outing in Atlanta, United States.

The clip, which has been circulating across social media platforms, showed the social media personality walking in public before suddenly noticing that she was being recorded.

In the now-trending video, Sandra appeared to become uncomfortable after spotting the camera.

Sandra Benede's video from Atlanta surfaced online. Photos: Sandra Benede.

Source: Instagram

Moments later, she hurried away from the scene while trying to hold onto items she was carrying.

However, what caught the attention of many viewers was not just her reaction but her appearance.

Watch X video of Sandra Benede's BBL here:

Reactions trail Sandra Benede's BBL

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@Plutowave021 stated:

"This the backside to heavy for her? Why was she supporting it with one hand as she was running??"

@Davidakill5693 noted:

"broo that’s why you never see her at any function most times when guys go call her out she barely answers,cause she dey shame for this thing wey she put for back"

@Flexministar noted:

"Even the nyash feel like a disgrace to her I am sure if she is not a shamed of it this girl will be over the social and attending events even piller wedding but I feel that BBL was not want she actually wanted so just dey hide for Inside room Dey do tiktok"

@Dokeezy shared:

"She had a natural backside she's ijaw, Ijaw women are naturally endowed. I knew her from secondary school in Warri. She just spoilt herself with BBL."

Sandra Benede appears to become uncomfortable after spotting the camera. Photo: Sandra Benede.

Source: Instagram

Naira Marley celebrates his twin daughters’ birthday

In a previous report by Legit.ng, popular Nigerian singer Naira Marley caught the attention of many with a video he shared celebrating the birthday of his twins.

The sensational clip captured the little girls dressed like their father with outfits they took from his wardrobe.

Naira was, however, overjoyed for the lives of his children and reassured them of his unending affection

Source: Legit.ng