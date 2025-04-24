The 36 state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Wednesday night, April 23, met with General Christopher Musa, chief of defence staff (CDS)

This is coming on the heels of unabated cases of worrisome attacks, which led to the death of hundreds of citizens, including women and children, especially in Benue, Plateau, and Kwara states

Legit.ng gathered that the meeting, presided over by the NGF chairman, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state, lasted till Thursday morning, April 24

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Amid mounting insecurity and escalating violence across several parts of the country, the 36 state governors under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) met with General Christopher Musa, Nigeria's chief of defence staff (CDS).

As reported on Thursday, April 24, by Leadership, the meeting was to deliberate on the deteriorating security situation in some states and chart a path towards curbing them. It was held on Wednesday night, April 23, in Abuja.

Nigerian governors lament mindless killings in Benue, Plateau, Kwara and others. Photo credits: @NGFSecretariat

Source: Twitter

A Guardian report also noted the meeting.

Top of the agenda was the urgent need to address the rising wave of killings and large-scale destruction of assets that has plagued communities in states such as Plateau, Benue, Kwara, Borno, Niger and others, in recent weeks.

Insecurity: Efforts of Nigerian authorities

The NGF emphasised the need for the adoption of technology-driven solutions and increased recruitment into security agencies to tackle killings at the state level.

The Forum, led by the Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, made this known in a communiqué read by the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, after their meeting which ended on Thursday morning, April 24.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had said he will not treat non-state actors with kid gloves. Photo credit: @RealAARahman

Source: Twitter

Furthermore, in an interview with journalists, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state explained that the killings should not be seen as an indictment of the governors, noting that they have a limited role to play in addressing the issue.

His words:

“In my opinion, it’s not an indictment. I do agree that we have a limited role to play concerning the Constitution of Nigeria. Don’t forget that even tomorrow, by the grace of God, it’s one of the areas we are going to look at – the possibility of the creation of state policing in Nigeria, which for me would go a long way in addressing insecurity, particularly at the sub-national level.

“But of course, as governors, we must take responsibility."

Insecurity: Kwara residents counter police claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that residents of Kaiama and Baruten local government areas (LGAs) in Kwara state accused security agencies of negligence and cover-up as they continue to suffer from the activities of a the armed terror group known as the Mahmuda'.

Contrary to a recent statement issued by the Kwara state police command dismissing reports of terror activities in the area, Legit.ng learned that the group has been terrorising communities in Kwara state for years.

Adamu Yahuza, a resident of Kemanji, one of the affected communities, who spoke to Legit.ng described the group as deadly and highly-organised.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng