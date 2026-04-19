A young man has shared a video of the 12kVA inverter that got burnt hours after it was purchased, and he advised people

The individual mentioned the exact amount, the 12kVA inverter was purchased by the owner, and he shared a video

The video he shared showed the condition of the 12kVA inverter after it was burnt following an avoidable mistake

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to complain bitterly after a 12kVA inverter, which was purchased for a large sum of money, was burnt after the installer made a mistake.

The individual mentioned the cost of the inverter as he shared a video that also confirmed his story.

Man shares video of 12kVA inverter burnt hours after purchase, advises Nigerians. Photo Source: Twitter/Gabbyedmal

Source: Twitter

Man reacts as solar inverter gets damaged

He explained at the beginning of the post that he was at the office when he suddenly heard about an incident that pained him.

@Gabbyedmal wrote:

"I wasn’t at the office yesterday, but I heard something that honestly pained me."

He went on to explain that someone had bought a 12kVA inverter for about ₦1.2m, but during installation, a mistake was made, which caused the inverter to be burnt.

"Someone bought a 12kVA inverter for about ₦1.2m."

Speaking specifically about the mistake that led to the inverter getting burnt, he explained:

"They connected it to solar panels with very high voltage… without checking the nameplate to confirm the max PV it can handle."

"Now it's burnt."

12kVA inverter burnt hours after purchase as man shares video, gives warning.Photo Source: Twitter/Gabbyedmal

Source: Twitter

In another post, which contained the video, he again mentioned what caused the 12kVA inverter to burn.

His statement:

"This is the inverter that got burnt due to high PV."

After that, he advised people who wish to install an inverter on the proper steps to take to avoid issues like this.

He continued:

"Always read the nameplate before installing any inverter and work with 80% PV. The most common reasons inverters get burnt are overloading and overvoltage from PV. I repair so I know."

His post drew the attention of many people who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Reactions as new inverter gets damaged

@BalogunSonia4 said:

"Always check the VOC and PV max. Expensive mistake."

@Mr_Samuel0 wrote:

"This is heartbreaking. I hope the cost of fixing won't be much. Sorry for who's concerned,"

@Longmann751 stressed:

"I shouted GBESE."

@Omotoyobola noted:

"This is really sad."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man complained about the condition of his 1500VA solar system installed with four panels and a tubular battery.

He said the inverter makes a sound and shuts down at about 1 am when the voltage drops to 12.4V.

Man reviews 1kVA solar generator, mentions cost

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man shared his experience with a 1kVA solar generator he bought one month ago, alongside a 390W solar panel.

He said he bought the generator for ₦360,000 and the panel for ₦75,000, noting that it powers his TV, fan, blender, and other appliances almost 24/7. He added that it can also be charged with electricity, making it effective even without a solar panel in some cases.

Source: Legit.ng