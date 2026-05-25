A young man faces unexpected consequences after impregnating a Jehovah's Witness member that he was dating

The Jehovah's Witness member gave the young man an unusual condition before she allowed him to see their newborn child

Online reactions reveal mixed views on religious influence in parenting rights, as many shared their thoughts on her condition

A young man who secretly dated a Jehovah’s Witness member faced an unusual situation after impregnating her.

The man’s sister took to X to share the details of what happened after her brother impregnated his girlfriend.

A Jehovah’s Witness lady who got pregnant for boyfriend gives an unusual condition after childbirth. Photo: Unsplash

Source: UGC

Jehovah's Witness member gives boyfriend unusual condiiton

Identified as @oma22k on X, the lady said that when her brother learned of the pregnancy, he decided to take responsibility.

However, the Jehovah’s Witness lady did something unusual when she went into labour.

She hid the details from the baby’s father and asked him to start worshipping at her church before he could have access to the baby.

The X post read:

“My younger brother secretly dated a Jehovah’s Witness girl and along the line she got pregnant. My brother accepted responsibility immediately. He was ready to take care of both her and the baby.

“But the shocking part is this: The moment she went into labour, she refused to tell him the hospital she was admitted to.

“After giving birth, she still refused to let him see his own child. According to her, unless he starts worshipping in her church, he will not have access to the baby.

“Now tell me, when did religion become a condition for a father to see his child?"

See her X post below:

Reactions trail Jehovah’s Witness lady’s condition

@mamatii001 said:

"U got it wrong. The lady decided not to do anything with her on her own. Jw doesn't force anyone to join them. According to their doctrine, the lady might be disfellowship for getting pregnant before marriage but not to force ur brother to join."

@MrEazi105419

"But those guys ain't Christians. If I can have anything to do with a Jehovah's witness, then I can as well have something to do with an atheist."

@babanickis

"That's for fact is a fat lie. No Jehovah witness can force someone to worship with them as a right to see their child. Marriage maybe, but not for seeing a child."

@mumaijay

"Those people are something else. Their own interpretation of the bible is strange. He should let her keep the child, when he grows, he will look for him."

@GTgiftie

"This is really odd, and totally wrong, human beings dey o."

A Jehovah's Witness member gets pregnant for a man, gives condition after childbirth. Photo: Unsplash

Source: UGC

Another lady went into labour the night before her wedding and still showed up for the ceremony the next day, while another man broke up with his pregnant wife-to-be over her choice of bridesmaids.

Woman gets married, pregnant under one year

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman got people talking as she boasted about getting engaged, married, and pregnant within a year.

She shared her pregnancy photos and mentioned the gender of the twins she was expecting with her husband.

Her viral post caught people’s attention online, as many shared their observations and congratulated the couple.

Source: Legit.ng