FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Segun Sowunmi, said Peter Obi could win the 2027 presidential election if he returns to the party.

Obi contested the 2023 presidential election under the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

As reported by TheCable, Sowunmi said Obi needs a bigger platform going forward to win and defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

He stated this during an interview with the ‘Mic On podcast’ hosted by Seun Okinbaloye,

“If I were Peter Obi, I would return to the PDP and make a strong case for the presidential ticket. I believe he should come back to the party.”

Sowunmi said looking ahead to 2027, Peter Obi is free to make his own decisions and join the party before the primary election”

“If Peter Obi could secure over six million votes on his own — without governors or major support — just imagine what he could achieve with 12 governors and a solid grassroots infrastructure".

The PDP stalwart added that:

“If his numbers and the animated energy that is following him were to follow him into the PDP and he is the presidential candidate, I can guarantee you Peter would take the south-east, Peter would take the south-south, Peter would take the Christian north, and Peter would take the north-central.”

He explained that he was only speaking hypothetically in response to a question about possible political alignments ahead of 2027.

