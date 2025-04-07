The Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) has cautioned Peter Obi and Governor Alex Otti of Abia state over alleged anti-party activities

Legit.ng reports that a series of crises have bedeviled the LP since the 2023 general elections in Nigeria

In a statement released after a national executive council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Monday, April 7, the LP faction cautioned Obi against any actions that could undermine the unity and integrity of the party

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) leadership led by Barrister Julius Abure faction has cautioned Peter Gregory Obi, the LP presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, not to participate in any action capable of undermining the peace, unity, and integrity of the party.

As reported by The Nation newspaper on Monday, April 7, 2025, the party also threatened to sanction Governor Alex Otti of Abia state for alleged anti-party activities.

Labour Party accuses Peter Obi of planning 'illegal' NEC.

The national executive committee (NEC) of the party presided over by Barr. Abure who was sacked by the Supreme Court's recent ruling noted that it would not hesitate to issue stiffer penalties if Obi was found culpable.

Abure's LP faction described the NEC meeting of the caretaker committee reportedly called by Obi and Otti for Wednesday, April 5, as illegal.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting and signed by Abure and Umar Farouk Ibrahim (the national secretary), the party fumed at Messrs Obi and Otti.

The statement partly reads:

“NEC in session in exercise of its duties, hereby cautions the former presidential candidate of our great party not to participate in any action capable of undermining the peace unity, and integrity of the party as the NEC will not hesitate to issue stiffer penalty if found culpable”

'Supreme Court did not sack Abure' - Labour Party faction

Furthermore, the party insisted that the Supreme Court's ruling did not sack the national working committee (NWC) led by Abure.

The Julius Abure faction of the Labour Party insists it has the mandate to lead the party.

Instead, the Supreme Court's judgment allegedly reaffirmed the Nnewi national convention held on March 27, 2025, that produced the current NWC members under the chairmanship of Barr. Abure.

Labour Party crisis: Abure speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abure declared that no vacuum exists in the leadership of the LP.

Abure said any declaration to the contrary by any person or group was a nullity.

Revisiting the Supreme Court's verdict on Monday, April 7, Abure said the national caretaker committee is an illegal body unknown to any law guiding the LP.

