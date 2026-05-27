Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has shared his thoughts after his team defeated Zimbabwe 2-0 in the Unity Cup

Nigeria progressed to the final with the win and will face the winner of the second semi-final between India and Jamaica

Chelle gave debuts to new players, including foreign-born stars and players from the Nigeria Premier Football League

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has shared his thoughts after Nigeria defeated Zimbabwe 2-0 in the semi-final of the 2026 Unity Cup at The Valley.

Chelle handed debuts to several players, including four from the Nigeria Premier Football League, and the foreign-born stars, including Femi Azeez.

Femi Azeez scored twice to help Nigeria beat Zimbabwe. Photo by Maynard Manyowa.

Source: Getty Images

Azeez dazzled on his debut, repaying Chelle’s faith with two goals that secured the victory and progress to the final for the Super Eagles.

The Millwall star opened the scoring in the fifth minute, before combining well with the captain of the day, Terem Moffi, for his second in the 63rd minute.

Chelle reacts to Super Eagles’ win

Rangers duo of Chibueze Oputa and Obinna Igboke started the match, while Tosin Oyedokun and Aderemi Adeoye came off the bench.

Shooting Stars duo of Al Ameen Tijani and Junior Ayobami await their debut, but were celebrated by their club in their first appearance in the national team shirt.

Foreign-born stars Femi Azeez and Arthur Okonkwo, who kept a clean sheet, also impressed on their national team debuts.

Chelle, speaking during his post-match conference, applauded their performances, claiming he is happy with what they showed, but admits that it was difficult for them because it's their first time playing in Europe.

“It was difficult for some of the new players because it was their first time playing in Europe. The pressure on them was high,” Chelle said.

“Nonetheless, I'm happy with what they showed me and what they showed to Nigerians.”

He urged them to work hard and have a better understanding of his demands if they want an opportunity in competitive matches for the national team.

Eric Chelle assesses NPFL stars after 2-0 win over Zimbabwe. Photo from @ngsupereagles.

Source: Twitter

“But this is only a friendly game, it is not a World Cup or AFCON qualifier. They need to work hard and fully understand what the technical staff and I want from them,” he added.

“Playing at the highest level is difficult, and we made a lot of mistakes in certain patches of the game.”

As noted by ZIFA, the Super Eagles, which progressed to the final, will face the winner of the second semi-final between India and Jamaica on Saturday.

The Warriors of Zimbabwe put up a spirited fight against Nigeria and will partake in the third-place playoff match against whoever loses the India-Jamaica tie.

Chelle sent a message to NPFL stars

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle sent a message to the new players in the Super Eagles squad ahead of their potential debuts against Zimbabwe.

The manager emphasised the need for belief in themselves and to play with a fight, not minding making mistakes, which are part of football.

Source: Legit.ng