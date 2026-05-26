Zimbabwe’s head coach Kaitano Tembo sent a message to Nigeria head of the 2026 Unity clash in Charlton

Nigeria and Zimbabwe will face off in the first match for a chance to play the winner of India vs Jamaica in the final

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are the defending champions of the tournament after beating Jamaica in the 2025 final

Zimbabwe’s head coach Kaitano Tembo has sent a message to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the 2026 Unity Cup semi-final clash in Charlton.

Nigeria and Zimbabwe will lock horns in the first semi-final at The Valley, the home of Charlton Athletic on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at 7:30 pm Nigerian time.

Nigeria set to face Zimbabwe in the Unity Cup semi-final. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat.

Source: Getty Images

The winner of the match will face the winner of the second semi-final between India and Jamaica in the final and the losers will face each other for the third-place playoff.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are the defending champions, having won the 2025 edition by defeating the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica in the final on penalties.

Tembo sends message to Nigeria

Zimbabwe’s head coach Kaitano Tembo, who replaced German Michael Nees after AFCON 2025 praised Nigeria as one of the best teams in Africa.

However, he believes the Warriors are on the rise in Africa, and is confident that they can cause problems for the Super Eagles and possibly win.

“It is a well known fact that Nigeria is one of the powers in Africa football and we do respect them, but at the same time also we try to be on the rise as a nation, in terms of competing at the highest level,” he told ZIFA.

According to CAF, Zimbabwe is drawn in Group E of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, alongside DR Congo, Equatorial Guinea and Sierra Leone.

Tembo believes that their participation at AFCON 2025 in Morocco and this year's Unity Cup provide a good platform to build momentum towards the qualifiers in September.

“We are just coming off participating at the Africa Cup of Nations, so we are also trying to build that momentum, in terms of preparing for our qualifiers in September,” he added.

Kaitano Tembo prepares to lead Zimbabwe to face Nigeria. Photo from @online_zifa.

Source: Twitter

“I think this will also give us a good platform in terms of preparation for us to prepare for that. I think Nigeria, Jamaica, and India give us a perfect opportunity in terms of playing against stronger opponents.”

Zimbabwe have avoided defeat against Nigeria in their last two competitive matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier group stage.

The two sides played a 1-1 draw at Zimbabwe’s adopted stadium in Butare, Rwanda, before the Warriors again held Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in Uyo.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Zimbabwe

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Nigeria vs Zimbabwe’s match in the semi-final of the 2026 Unity Cup at The Valley in Charlton, England.

The match will be available across multiple streaming platforms, which have secured the hosting rights, and live commentary on the official channels.

Source: Legit.ng