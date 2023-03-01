The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has finally broken his silence hours after INEC announced his rival Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Candidate (APC) as the President-elect of the 2023 presidential election.

At the polls, Tinubu racked up 8,794,726 votes to defeat the bannerman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar who polled 6,984,520 in second place while Obi finished third with 6,101,533 votes.

Tinubu on the other hand has been handed his certificate of return earlier today as observed by Legit.ng at the ICC in Abuja on Wednesday, March 1.

There have been protests in Abuja, while the opposition parties, including Labour Party and PDP, called for the cancellation of the election over alleged rigging.

INEC has since rejected their claim and asked them to go to the court. President Muhammadu Buhari has also advised aggrieved parties to head for the court.

On social media, there have been mixed reactions. While supporters of the ruling party have been celebrating Tinubu’s victory, others are crying foul play.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Obi said he would address Nigerians soon.

“Our Vice presidential candidate Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is addressing an international press conference at the Labour Party Headquarters in Abuja. I intend to address Nigerians and the international community shortly,” he tweeted.

In his acceptance speech which was delivered at the headquarters of his campaign on Wednesday morning, Tinubu extended hands of fellowship to Atiku, Obi and others who were in the race.

He said although they all ran against each other for the number one position, he never saw them as enemies.

He also vowed to worked with their supporters.

Source: Legit.ng