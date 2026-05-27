Chude Jideonwo has shared clips and pictures from his visit to Ogbomoso, Oyo state, after an attack on schools

The highlight was an emotional clip showing the media personality in a classroom of a school where students were abducted

Chude also shared his observations about the classroom, stirring emotional reactions from many Nigerians

Popular media personality Chude Jideonwo has joined Nigerians who have reacted to the recent school attack in Oyo state.

Chude, known for his interviews with prominent figures in and beyond the entertainment industry, took a significant step by visiting the scene of the incident, where he met with indigenes and visited a classroom in one of the schools where students were abducted.

Media personality Chude Jideonwo visits a school where students were reportedly abducted in Oyo. Credit: chudeity.

Source: Instagram

The highlight was a video that captured Chude sharing what he noticed.

According to the media personality, the schoolchildren's books and bags were still in the classroom three days after the incident.

"These are the bags and school books of the students who were kidnapped. They were literally in the middle of class when the bandits came. You have to be here physically to understand the enormity of what Nigeria has allowed to happen to our children, the generational trauma, it is a disgrace and it is a tragedy," he said.

Recall that gunmen had attacked Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Esiele; and LA Primary School in Ogbomoso, all in Oriire LGA, Oyo state.

According to the Oyo police command, two people were killed during the attack on the schools. At least 45 schoolchildren, a principal, and teachers were reportedly kidnapped during the incident.

Chude Jideonwo sparks reactions as he shares video from a classroom where students were abducted in Oyo. Credit: chudeity

Source: Instagram

The video of Chude Jideonwo in a classroom in Oyo is below:

Pictures Chude Jideonwo shared from his visit to Oyo are below:

Another video of Chude Jideonwo in Oyo is below:

How people reacted to Chude's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens continue to condemn the attack. Read them below:

habeebah205 commented:

"Government of the people by the people and for the people is this how we're going to continue suffering and we be endure."

ladephoneaccessories said:

"I can’t hold back my tears at this point Bcos only God knows what those little children are going through in the hands of those bandits."

tiwa_makeover_ commented:

"Olorun I could not sleep this is past 3 God please save those peoples olorun jor those kids are traumatized already."

its._mirra said:

"Honestly, the president silence about this abduction is so crazy and annoying Ah! A whole man, a school teacher was behe@ded on live streaming and the president refused to address the whole thing. Chai! There is God oo."

Toyin Abraham reacts to Oyo school attack

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Toyin Abraham reacted to the heartbreaking security situation in Oyo State following reports that dozens of people were abducted by armed bandits in Oriire Local Government Area.

The actress shared an emotional message on social media on Tuesday, May 20, 2026.

Toyin expressed pain over the growing insecurity in Oyo State and other parts of Nigeria. She stated that the tragedy felt personal to her because of her close ties to the state.

Source: Legit.ng