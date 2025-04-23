PDP chieftain Segun Sowunmi has hinted at the plan to contest in the 2027 presidential election against President Bola Tinubu

Sowunmi maintained that he has seen the energy of the likes of Omoyele Sowore and reviewed the ideas of Peter Obi in the 2023 election

The PDP chieftain then concluded that he had something better than the two and did not see a reason for people who are bringing something below Tinubu's policies should contest for president

Segun Sowunmi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has hinted that he will be contesting the 2027 presidential election against President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and others.

The PDP chieftain, in an interview with the ‘Mic On podcast’, hosted by Seun Okinbaloye, noted that he has more ideas than Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, and his counterparts in the Action Alliance, Omoyele Sowore.

Segun Sowunmi says he is better than Peter Obi and Omoyele Sowore Photo Credit: @YeleSowore, @SegunShowunmi, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

When did PDP Sowunmi declare for presidency?

Sowunmi made the comment while reacting to the chances of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar contesting in the 2027 presidential election on the platform of the PDP. He said:

"Anyone who wants to run for the presidency of Nigeria must first of all determine to do so. It is the right of every Nigerian, just like it is my right, and he should also look for the platform. Seun, who told you I am not contesting for president in 2027?"

Why I am better than Sowore, Obi - Sowunmi

He was further asked to clarify his statement of contesting the 2027 presidential election. The PDP chieftain said he had examined the kind of energy that Sowore put into his campaign in the last presidential election and also reviewed the ideas of Peter Obi. He said he has more potential than the two of them. His statement reads:

"I may. I have looked at the kind of politics of the country, men like Sowore, my brother and the energy that he put in. The kinds of ideas that Peter Obi put in, and I think I bring a lot more than that. I feel that we must be thinking about pragmatic solutions to problems. If you cannot give up to the level that the man is giving in terms of policy direction, I don't think you should be."

Segun Sowunmi speaks on his 2027 presidential ambition against Peter Obi Photo Credit: @PeterObi, @SegunSowunmi

Source: Facebook

Why I joined the 2027 presidential race

Sowunmi further noted that he had better ideas and potential to be Nigerian president, adding that several people around him had confirmed that to him. His comment reads:

"The important thing is how we can collaborate to move our country forward, but if we get to the point that everybody now thinks their ambition is superior to our ideas, probably we will have to tell them, let's go there, it is beautiful"

See the video of the interview here:

2027 presidency: Analyst speaks on Tinubu's chances

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been predicted to have the chance of gathering massive votes from the Southeast in the 2027 presidential election.

Eniola Daniel, a political commentator, made the comment in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, adding that the president was penetrating the region surprisingly.

Daniel's comment came amid the coalition call to sack President Tinubu, led by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

