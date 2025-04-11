Rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has advised Senate President Godswill Akpabio to seek legal redress instead of involving the police over defamation claims against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Akpabio had petitioned the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, after Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged during a rally that he instructed former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello to assassinate her

Falana criticised Akpabio’s move and described it as an attempt to criminalise a politically motivated civil dispute

Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has advised Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to sue suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over alleged defamation.

The lawyer said this in a statement on Friday following a petition Akpabio submitted to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over comments made by Akpoti-Uduaghan at a rally in Kogi State on April 1, 2025.

Legit.ng reported that Godswill Akpabio had petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over an assassination allegation made against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Legit.ng recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Akpabio of instructing former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, to assassinate her.

Natasha, the suspended senator representing Kogi Central, made the allegation on Tuesday, April 1, while addressing her supporters in Ihima, Okehi local government area (LGA).

Reacting, Akpabio denied the serious accusation and called for the prosecution of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for criminal defamation.

Falana to Akpabio: Don't involve the police in civil dispute

However, Falana called on Akpabio not to involve the police in “a clearly a politically motivated civil dispute.”

As reported by The Punch on Friday, April 11, Falana said:

“In the said petition, Senator Akpabio stated that the alleged defamatory statement is ‘entirely false, unfounded and politically motivated.’ To that extent, the Nigeria Police Force should not be asked to criminalise a civil dispute that is ‘politically motivated.

“In the case of Arthur Nwankwo v The State (1985) 5 NCLR 228 at 253, the Court of Appeal cautioned public officers to desist from using the machinery of the State to harass or intimidate their political opponents.”

“In view of the above epochal words of the Court of Appeal, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio should be advised to institute a libel suit in the appropriate High Court if he feels defamed by the statement credited to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan at a political rally.”

