Lokoja, Kogi state - Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the suspended senator representing Kogi Central, has alleged that forged petitions will be submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) soon.

In a tweet on her verified X (formerly known as Twitter) handle on Saturday night, April 12, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan claimed that other 'dubious' steps were being taken to recall her from the national assembly (NASS).

She wrote with accompanying names of alleged constituents:

“Dear @inecnigeria, I’m aware these amongst other forged petitions In furtherance of “their” recall will be submitted to your good office next week.

“Well, Nigerians will hold you to your constituted standards and authority.”

Legit.ng reports that the senate had on March 6, 2025, suspended Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for six months for breaching the senate rules following her conduct in the chamber on 20 February over sitting arrangement. Her suspension was recommended by the committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions, which probed her conduct and found her guilty.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had made sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio. She also alleged abuse of office and obstruction of legislative duties by the senate president.

Embattled Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan submitted a petition to the senate committee on ethics, privileges, and public petitions, but it was dismissed.

Responding to Akpoti-Uduaghan's accusations, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, the senate’s deputy chief whip, stated that Akpabio never made passes at the Kogi lawmaker. He also said the senate president never made any inappropriate comments towards the female lawmaker whether in his country home or the senate chamber.

Nwaebonyi also rejected Akpoti-Uduaghan’s claim that the senate was trying to silence her.

On March 5, Akpabio had denied sexually harassing Akpoti-Uduaghan.

