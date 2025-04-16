The minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has reacted to the comment made by Niger Delta ex-militant leader, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo.

Wike said the suspended Rivers state governor, Sim Fubara, has not asked him for forgiveness over the crisis rocking the state

Media aide to the minister, Lere Olayinka, said if there is one person Fubara has offended, it should be President Bola Tinubu

FCT, Abuja- The minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, said the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has not sought his forgiveness.

Legit.ng recalls that Niger Delta ex-militant leader, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, declared support for Fubara.

Weeks after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a state of emergency, Tompolo urged the warring parties, Fubara and Wike, to reconcile.

The Ijaw leader urged President Tinubu to intervene in the Rivers political crisis to restore peace in the oil-rich region.

As reported by The Punch, Wike said Fubara has not apologised to him to consider forgiving him.

The minister’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, stated this while reacting to Tompolo's call for Wike to forgive Fubara.

“There is no offence. It is when somebody has offended you personally that you are talking about the person seeking forgiveness or whatever. As Christians, let’s now assume that Fubara has offended the minister. Do you forgive someone who has not come to you to seek forgiveness?”

Speaking on the process of reconciliation, Wike’s aide said Fubara must first agree that he has wronged the minister.

Olayinka said Wike did not accuse Fubara of personal wrongdoing but of failing to adhere to governance principles.

“The minister has never said that Fubara offended him personally. He only said that Fubara should govern in accordance with the rule of law, that Fubara should not throw away those who risked their lives and resources, and that is not too much to ask. He said, ‘Those who worked to make you governor, don’t throw them away like that. ’ So, that is not about forgiveness. If there is one person Fubara would say he has offended, it should be the President.”

